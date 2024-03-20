3 Turbocharged Stocks to Buy for the Next S&P 500 All-Time High

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors have been whipsawed over the past four years. The S&P 500 has swung between bull markets and bear markets for several years running. That kind of volatility can shake investor confidence in what is about to come next.

Yet what history teaches us is that for every market crash, the ensuing bull run takes the broad market index to new heights, wiping out every vestige of the previous lows. The S&P keeps hitting new highs in 2024, which means sooner or later it will fall. But maybe not just yet.

Although the benchmark index keeps rising, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is still relatively low. Known as the “fear index” because it gauges investor “fear” about which way the market is heading, the Vix gauges the market’s expectations for S&P 500 volatility over the next 30 days. When the Vix is up, investors are worried about the future. When it is down, they feel better about where we’re going.

Today, the Vix stands around 14, which is low. It hasn’t been this low since just before the pandemic hit. As a rule of thumb, any reading over 30 suggests growing fear over uncertainty and risk. A reading under 20 suggests carefree, smooth sailing. Well, sort of.

The Vix isn’t infallible, so don’t go using it to make your investment decisions. It’s just one data point to consider. But right now it looks like it indicates the S&P 500 will be making new, all-time highs. That suggests the three stocks below are excellent stocks to buy before it gets there.

Root (ROOT)

Auto insurers aren’t typically known as go-to momentum stocks, but Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is standing that image on its head. Benefiting from the ongoing fascination with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) coupled with a favorable fourth-quarter earnings report, ROOT stock is rocketing higher in 2024.

The auto insurer looks to disrupt the $300 billion auto insurance industry. Rather than rely upon demographics to determine premiums, Root is combining ML and data analytics to provide individualized premiums. Incorporating telematics to determine a personal rate, Root gets a better real-world sense of each driver instead of using the “law of large numbers” traditional insurers use. It also tends to drive premiums lower. Telematics have been around for years but rarely used to determine auto insurance rates. The Root app collects information about vehicle and driver performance and can provide a quote based on how you actually drive.

Root saw gross written premiums rise 31% increase to $783 million in 2023 but gross earned premiums decreased 1% to $636 million. The insurer cut also its net losses in half to $147 million. Root said this was its best year ever.

The market finally took notice and sent ROOT stock soaring. Shares are up 500% since the report a month ago and are 1,380% higher over the past year. The company is still not profitable but is making large strides in getting there. With more markets to tackle like home owner and life insurance, there is more to come.

Powell Industries (POWL)

Energy industry equipment supplier Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has been off to the races like Root but POWL stock has nearly quadrupled in value over the past 12 months. It is up 30% since I identified it last month as an unstoppable stock to buy.

What I liked about the heavy equipment maker to the energy industry is that there is no let-up in demand for fossil fuels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast global oil demand will grow by 1 million barrels per day this year and next. While renewables are increasing as a percentage of industry production totals, it can’t hope to replace fossil fuels any time soon. That means the oil and gas industry adamantly demands Powell’s equipment.

At 21 times next year’s earnings, 2 times sales and just 7x the free cash flow (FCF) it produces, Powell Industries is priced right for more growth alongside a rising energy market.

Arm Holdings (ARM)

Chip designer Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is just hitting its stride. Its Armv9 architecture is driving sales higher and management expects it to grow significantly higher in the future. Developed with security and AI as the primary operating goal, Arm’s chips will define the next generation of smartphones. Already incorporated into every Android phone, Arm’s chip designs are in most PCs and are seeing increased demand from cloud servers and auto manufacturers.

ARM stock’s revenues are up 15% over the first nine months of fiscal 2024. CEO Rene Haas told analysts on the chip designer’searnings conference callthat Arm is only just getting started.

“When you think about artificial general intelligence, that’s going to drive the need for more compute in a way that we’ve never seen before. So as good as the last couple of quarters were, we’re just at the beginning.”

Arm offered current quarter revenue guidance of $850 million to $900 million, far exceeding the $750 million Wall Street was expecting. Shares are up 70% year-to-date but have pulled back since. Arm is one to buy before the S&P 500 moves to its next all-time high.

