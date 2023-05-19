3 Tucker Carlson Stocks to Buy for a War on Fox

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Currently, there are a few Tucker Carlson stocks that have great potential due to the news personality’s departure from Fox News in April 2023. Tucker Carlson parted ways with the network shortly after his commentary regarding former President Donald Trump came to light during Fox’s trial with Dominion.

Once Carlson departed Fox, loyal viewers left the show in droves, resulting in a tanking stock price. In fact, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) stock lost 5% of its value, or $962 million, in just one day.

However, there are a few conservative stocks to buy that have the potential to be great long-term plays. Check out these conservative stocks below and why you should consider adding them to your portfolio.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is the second-largest television station operator in the U.S., with 185 stations in 86 markets. It owns approximately 600 channels, with 150 of those being associated with major news networks like ABC, FOX, NBC and CBS.

While it has exposure to Fox News, it’s also diversified among other channels that cater to more liberal audiences like NBC. It provides exposure to various channels, which minimizes risk if one channel’s stock should see a steep decline.

At the time of writing, SBGI stock is currently trading at roughly $17, which is moderately above its 52-week low of $12.64. It has an impressive 6% forward dividend yield and has been increasing its dividend since 2017.

This stock is profitable and growing since it has a healthy return on equity of 30.21% and a net profit margin of 7.32%. While this is one of the better Tucker Carlson stocks, investors should also be mindful of its relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Rumble (RUM)

Source: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is a free video-sharing program that allows users to watch, share, like and comment on each others’ content. They can also upload their own videos and subscribe to creator content similar to on YouTube. Unlike YouTube, however, this Tucker Carlson stock caters to a more conservative audience and prides itself on creating technology that is “immune to cancel culture.”

While Tucker Carlson’s departure caused this stock to lose $235 million of its value, it still has room to run. Its current price is about $10, which is between its 52-week low of $5.81 and 52-week high of $17.23. Rumble is trying to attract a more conservative audience that would likely be looking for alternative news sources.

This conservative stock is seeing significant growth. Its three-year revenue growth is 127.15. It also has minimal debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.01. Despite this conservative stock’s potential, it still hasn’t turned a profit yet.

New York Times (NYT)

Source: pio3 / Shutterstock.com

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is known for its trademark newspaper, The New York Times. Aside from the domestic version, it also offers an international version as well as digital properties, including several smartphone apps. Unlike Fox, this is a stock that caters to a more liberal audience. However, disillusioned former Fox viewers could even turn to this outlet for their daily news given its strong reputation.

At nearly $37 at the time of writing, it’s smack dab in the middle of its 52-week low of $27.59 and high of $42.40. This stock has room to run since its revenue grew from $1,783.64 to $2,331.64 (millions) from 2019-2023.

Besides having room for growth, this stock is relatively stable since it has no debt, a respectable return on equity of 12.48 and a 8.21% net profit margin. Investors can also take advantage of its 1.2% forward dividend yield.

On the date of publication, Dalton Brewster did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dalton Brewster is a freelance financial copywriter who has worked with leading financial companies over the last several years. He loves helping people learn about personal finance, investing, and making complex subjects simple. When he’s not working, you can find him surfing, traveling, or even playing chess!

The post 3 Tucker Carlson Stocks to Buy for a War on Fox appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.