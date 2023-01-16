3 Troubled Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Haul

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tech stocks to buy can be a profitable way to grow your wealth, especially in 2023. When considering tech stocks to buy and hold, it is important to research the company’s overall financial health before investing. Some tech stocks have seen significant gains over the last few years. This makes them an attractive choice for long-term investors.

Additionally, tech companies often offer innovative new tech products that fuel their growth. Although tech stocks can be risky investments, the potential rewards are worth considering.

Investing in tech stocks is a great way to diversify an overall portfolio. And should not be overlooked when deciding where to put your money. Buy-and-hold tech stocks can also be less risky than traditional tech investments. They do not require investors to make decisions quickly based on ever-changing tech trends. As such, taking the time to pick out tech stocks that meet specific criteria can lead to long-term success.

Bear markets are a great investment time if you’re looking for tech stocks to buy and hold. On this list of tech stocks, the focus is on companies that have seen their share prices battered over the last few months. This presents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors. For tech-savvy investors willing to make well-informed bets on tech stocks, now is an excellent time to deploy some capital.

Ticker Company Price PLTR Palantir Technologies $6.96 NVDA Nvidia Corp. $168.99 CSCO Cisco Systems $48.88

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is one of the world’s most dynamic tech companies in today’s market. Palantir’s big data analytics have been key to helping organizations make decisions based on real-time intelligence and streamline operations. Using machine learning algorithms, users can navigate through massive databases and uncover actionable insights that would have been impossible without such technology. As one of the top tech stocks to buy and hold, Palantir is set to revolutionize how data is used for business operations.

Palantir provides platforms for both government and enterprise agencies. Gotham, tailored for governmental clients, and Foundry, aimed at enterprises, use novel information-gathering methods to compile data loads. Connecting with their Apollo platform, Palantir can offer continuous updates on both Gotham and Foundry. That ensures the software is always up-to-date with the latest user preferences and technologies.

Gotham, developed by Palantir Technologies, is an impressive feat of software engineering. And it’s no surprise that the U.S. military and various government agencies trust it to aid them in their missions. From helping locate Osama bin Laden in 2011 to aiding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, with tracking, Gotham has demonstrated its effectiveness in security operations. Palantir plans to expand Gotham’s range of applications even further—confident that its software will run most U.S. government data stores one day.

Palantir is also seeing commercial revenue growing by leaps and bounds. U.S. commercial revenue grew by 53% versus last year, with customer count jumping 66% from the year-ago period and 11% sequentially.

More recently, the company formed a strategic partnership with Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and impressed one and all at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Under these circumstances, you cannot ignore Palantir when looking for tech stocks to buy and hold.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is an excellent choice for tech stock investors looking to buy and hold. Established in 1993, Nvidia designs and sells top-of-the-range graphics chips and video processing units. These are used in tech gadgets such as PCs, workstations, and gaming servers. Given its reputation for quality tech products, it remains one of the most reliable tech stocks. Thus, Nvidia’s continued commitment to innovation makes it an incredibly attractive asset for tech-savvy investors seeking a profitable long-term commitment.

Nvidia’s tech stock has become a hot commodity due to its momentum in data center sales, particularly with its Hopper-based graphics processing units. As more investors join in the enthusiasm, they now have their eyes on Nvidia’s plans to expand into the central processing unit market with its Grace series offering. With investors seeing positive signs in Nvidia’s data center success and upcoming expansion, it appears that tech stocks to buy and hold may include adding some Nvidia power to portfolios long-term.

Over the past year, Nvidia experienced significant growth deceleration amidst various economic constraints. These issues caused sales for products within its key markets, such as gaming, data centers, and artificial intelligence, to dwindle significantly. Fortunately, despite this downturn, there is a potential indication that this slowdown might begin to stabilize. This stabilizing of its operations could lead Nvidia to increase its already impressive earnings and help spur further market success.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

With tech stocks leading the way in major markets, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a great stock to buy and hold. Its networking, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions provide powerful tech capabilities and a strong footing for long-term investment. Although some short-term challenges, such as component shortages, Cisco’s strength has been further solidified by each new Wi-Fi 6 upgrade cycle and 5G expansion around the globe—all of which increase its demand in the tech industries. With Cisco, tech investors will undoubtedly get maximum profit potential from their portfolio.

With its strong balance sheet and expansive market presence, Cisco is one tech stock to buy and hold. The company stands to benefit from rising bandwidth consumption as well as demand for data center solutions. This has even opened up potential opportunities for targeted acquisitions to support organic growth within their operations further. As tech paradigms continue to evolve, Cisco looks primed to stay on top.

Cisco provides a strong option for investors looking for consistent, slow-and-steady growth. With a modest price tag and solid dividend payouts, this tech giant is attractive to those seeking reliable returns but unwilling to risk it all on a volatile stock. Across the board, people have seen Cisco as an excellent choice when they’re happy to give up the potential of explosive growth opportunities in favor of reliable investments and stability.

