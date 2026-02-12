3 Trillion-Dollar Stocks That Can Soar Up to 90% in 2026, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

Key Points

The 12 U.S.-listed trillion-dollar stocks are responsible for a lot of the heavy lifting on Wall Street.

Members of the trillion-dollar club are industry leaders with competitive edges that are expected to grow in value over time.

However, certain analysts expect three artificial intelligence (AI)-focused trillion-dollar companies to catapult higher in 2026.

Wall Street's benchmark index, the S&P 500, is enjoying a historic run. Since 1928, it's gained at least 16% in three consecutive years on three separate occasions. Two of those three periods have occurred since 2019 (2019-2021 and 2023-2025).

While game-changing technological trends, such as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), have played a role in catapulting the broader market to new heights, it's Wall Street's trillion-dollar companies that have done a lot of the heavy lifting. Including Walmart, which became the newest member of the trillion-dollar club last week, 12 companies listed on U.S. exchanges have reached the elusive $1 trillion market cap.

Although it's unlikely that trillion-dollar stocks will deliver truly jaw-dropping investment returns going forward, these companies are, nonetheless, industry leaders that are fully capable of heading even higher -- and Wall Street analysts know it.

While analysts are collectively bullish on all 12 trillion-dollar stocks listed in the U.S., there's outsize optimism for three of these companies. Based on the price targets of select Wall Street analysts, the following members of the trillion-dollar club can soar up to 90% in 2026.

Nvidia: Implied upside of 90%

The first trillion-dollar stock that's projected to skyrocket this year is the face of the AI revolution, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). As of February 2026, 63 Wall Street analysts have weighed in on Nvidia, with 59 rating it the equivalent of a strong buy or buy. One of these 59 analysts is Mark Lipacis of Evercore ISI, the institutional equities division of Evercore. Lipacis sees Nvidia's shares rising to $352, representing 90% upside from its Feb. 6 closing price.

Pretty much every analyst and everyday investor recognizes the data center dominance that Nvidia brings to the table. Its Hopper (H100), Blackwell, and Blackwell Ultra graphics processing units (GPUs) hold a near monopoly in AI-accelerated data centers.

Lipacis' outsize optimism is based on the belief that Nvidia will be the undisputed beneficiary of AI-driven parallel processing. In other words, customers will be able to leverage the compute superiority of Nvidia's GPUs and its CUDA software platform to run simultaneous tasks. With CEO Jensen Huang overseeing the rollout of an advanced GPU annually, it's unlikely that any external competitors will match or surpass the compute capabilities of Nvidia's AI hardware anytime soon.

While sustainable moats are certainly worthy of a valuation premium on Wall Street, the stock market's largest company by market cap isn't free of historical headwinds. For instance, every game-changing innovation since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-1990s has eventually endured a bubble-bursting event. Though AI hardware sales are robust, businesses aren't particularly close to optimizing this technology in terms of maximizing their sales and profits.

Nvidia is also at risk of losing valuable data center real estate to some of its top clients, as measured by net sales. Most members of the "Magnificent Seven" are developing GPUs or similar solutions for their data centers. These internally developed chips are cheaper and more readily accessible than Nvidia's GPUs.

Meta Platforms: Implied upside of 73%

A second trillion-dollar stock that may not be done ascending to the heavens just yet is social media titan Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Currently, 62 of the 67 analysts covering Meta rate it as a strong buy or buy. However, none is more optimistic than Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett, who holds a Street-high price target of $1,144 per share. Crockett's high-water price target translates into 73% additional upside, if accurate.

While most analysts won't stop talking about AI as a growth driver, Crockett's research note focused on its core advertising operations.

Collectively, Meta's family of apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook Messenger, attracted 3.58 billion daily active users in December. No other social media platform garners as many eyeballs, making Meta the logical choice for businesses looking to target audiences with their message(s).

However, Crockett noted that Meta's aggressive spending on AI infrastructure isn't coming at the expense of its advertising operations. Mark Zuckerberg's company generated $115.8 billion in net cash from operating activities last year and ended 2025 with approximately $81.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. It's one of the few companies on Wall Street with the luxury of spending freely on high-growth initiatives without worrying about harming its underlying operations.

Although Meta is inextricably tied to the health of the U.S. economy (advertising is highly cyclical), its stock is arguably the cheapest among the Magnificent Seven.

Microsoft: Implied upside of 69%

The third trillion-dollar stock that may potentially have a lot of juice left in its tank is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Out of the 56 analysts who've weighed in on Microsoft in February, 54 rate it the equivalent of a strong buy or buy. One of these analysts is DBS Bank's Sachin Mittal, who has a Street-high $678 price target on Microsoft, representing upside of 69% in 2026.

Mittal's lofty price target reflects Microsoft's long-tail opportunity in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Azure is the world's No. 2 cloud infrastructure services platform by total spend, trailing only Amazon Web Services. Microsoft's incorporation of generative AI solutions and large language model capabilities has reaccelerated Azure's growth rate to 38% on a constant-currency basis, as of the fiscal second quarter (ended Dec. 31, 2025).

But Microsoft's legacy operations aren't slouches, either. While Windows and Office aren't the growth stories they were two or more decades ago, they still generate plenty of high-margin cash flow that the company can use to invest in faster-growing initiatives, such as cloud computing, AI, and quantum computing.

Similar to Meta, Microsoft is sitting on a veritable mountain of capital. It ended last year with approximately $89.5 billion in combined cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and has generated $80.8 billion in net cash from its operations through the first six months of its fiscal year. This abundance of cash enables Microsoft to pay a dividend, repurchase its stock, make acquisitions, and invest for the future.

The icing on the cake is that Microsoft is valued at a 30% discount to its average forward price-to-earnings ratio over the trailing five years. While $678 per share might be asking a bit much in 2026, this appears to be a feasible price target for Microsoft at some point in the presumed not-too-distant future.

Sean Williams has positions in Amazon and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Evercore, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

