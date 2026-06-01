3 Trillion-Dollar AI Stocks to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Key Points

Micron Technology's earnings rose 682% in the most recent quarter, as demand for memory processors is skyrocketing.

Broadcom's custom processors are quickly becoming a must-have technology for leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Alphabet has developed a leading AI model with Gemini, and sales from AI cloud services are ramping up.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

The list of publicly traded companies worth $1 trillion or more is growing rapidly, and the vast majority have reached astonishing valuations due to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Consider that Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and others have largely seen their share prices soar as they've made significant investments in AI that are already paying off or could in the near future.

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Many of these trillion-dollar companies available to investors could be great long-term investments. Still, three stand out in this space, both because analysts highly recommend them and because of their ongoing potential to benefit from AI.

Here's why Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) look like buys right now.

1. Micron is tapping into soaring AI memory demand: $1 trillion valuation

Micron is a memory chip designer benefiting from a surge of AI data center spending. With the world's leading tech companies poised to spend $750 billion this year (mostly on AI infrastructure), Micron's memory sales have surged.

The company's revenue spiked 195% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to about $24 billion, and its diluted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share popped 682% to $12.20.

Micron's earnings are soaring thanks to both strong demand for memory processors and the current memory chip shortage. And more chip growth may be on the way. Micron's leadership said on the latestearnings callthat more devices will soon have agentic AI, in which artificial intelligence models make more decisions on their own, and that this will create more demand for memory processing to complete their tasks.

Considering all this, it's not surprising that 87% of the analysts covering Micron have a buy rating on the stock.

2. Broadcom is customizing the chips of the future: $2 trillion valuation

Broadcom has emerged as a leading AI company because of its focus on creating custom processors for tech companies. The company's custom AI application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) can be developed for a specific AI model or tuned for precise AI tasks, making them more efficient than general-purpose AI GPUs.

Some of Broadcom's most important customers include Alphabet, Meta, Anthropic, and OpenAI. And as companies expand their data centers and rely heavily on agentic AI tasks, they've ramped up demand for custom processors, leading to a 140% increase in Broadcom's ASIC chip sales in the first quarter of 2026.

Google recently extended an agreement with Broadcom to design its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) through 2031, and all the chip deals it made led to Broadcom's AI semiconductor revenue more than doubling to $8.4 billion in the first quarter.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on this trillion-dollar company, with 94% of them assigning a buy rating to the stock. And with Broadcom's management estimating that AI chip revenue could reach $100 billion by the end of next year, there are plenty of reasons for investors to be optimistic about the company's prospects.

3. Alphabet is keeping pace in the AI model race: $4.7 trillion valuation

Investors were initially slow to recognize Alphabet's AI potential, but they've become big believers in recent years. Its share price has surged 125% over the past 12 months, and 89% of analysts recommend buying the stock.

One of the biggest AI themes for Alphabet is the company's Google Gemini AI model. While Claude and ChatGPT are still the leading AI models, Gemini is gaining ground and now has 900 million monthly active users.

Some major tech companies are also adopting it. Apple will soon release an updated version of Siri, which will use Gemini as its underlying model and will reportedly pay Alphabet $1 billion annually to use it. Samsung is also integrating Gemini into its high-end smartphones, and automakers, including Volkswagen, are using it for their in-car assistants.

What's more, Google Cloud sales jumped 63% in the first quarter to $20 billion, thanks to AI enterprise service growth. Management noted that Gemini Enterprise's monthly active users are up 40% year over year.

Alphabet is spending heavily on AI infrastructure to keep pace with rivals -- up to $190 billion this year alone -- and that heavy spending understandably worries some investors. But if there's any company that can afford to make investments of that size, it's Alphabet. The company had $127 billion in cash and cash equivalents in the first quarter and $10 billion in free cash flow.

With AI investments still booming, many companies transitioning to AI workflows, and the sales and earnings of these companies surging, putting some money into Alphabet, Broadcom, or Micron Technology right now could be a smart move.

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Chris Neiger has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.