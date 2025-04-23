3 Transportation Stocks Poised to Surpass Q1 Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified in nature, including airlines, railroads, package delivery companies, and truckers, to name a few. Per the latest Earnings Preview, the sector’s first-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to improve 7.9% year over year. Revenues are estimated to rise 3.4%.

With most players in this diversified sector yet to report their financial numbers, we expect the likes of Expeditors International of Washington EXPD, GXO Logistics GXO and JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU to report better-than-expected earnings despite headwinds like weak freight demand, tariff-induced uncertainty, inflation-related woes and supply chain disruptions.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have boosted the sector participants’ first-quarter performance.

The southward movement of oil price bodes well for the bottom-line growth of sector participants. This is because fuel expenses are a significant input cost for any transportation company. Crude oil has been struggling in 2025, with prices sliding to multi-month lows. Tariff concerns, weakening consumer confidence and production increase by OPEC+ have all contributed to this downward pressure.

Efforts to control costs for bottom-line growth amid the prevalent freight demand weakness are also likely to have aided players’ performances. Moreover, the fact that e-commerce is still a force to reckon with bodes well.

For the U.S. airline companies in the sector, while domestic air travel demand is expected to have slowed, due to the tariff-induced economic uncertainties and the resultant reduction in consumer and corporate confidence, the buoyant demand for long-haul travel is likely to have boosted international passenger revenues.

Here’s How to Pick the Right Stocks

Quite a few transportation stocks are likely to report earnings shortly. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news).

It is always a daunting task for investors to pick a winning basket of stocks with the potential to deliver better-than-expected earnings.

While there is no foolproof method of choosing outperformers, our proprietary methodology — the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — helps identify stocks with high chances of delivering a positive surprise in their upcoming earnings announcement. Our research shows that for stocks with this perfect mix of elements, the odds of an earnings beat are as high as 70%.

Earnings ESP shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our Choices

Expeditors, a leading third-party logistics provider, is based in Seattle, WA. EXPD currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 6.

While weak volumes (with respect to air-freight tonnage and ocean containers) stemming from soft demand and declining rates are likely to have hurt EXPD’s performance, efforts to cut costs in the face of demand weakness are likely to have driven the bottom line.

EXPD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched estimates once, the average beat being 11.6%.

Expeditors International of Washington Price and EPS Surprise

Expeditors International of Washington price-eps-surprise | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

GXO Logistics, a pure-play contract logistics provider, is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. GXO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.

Increased e-commerce, automation and outsourcing are likely to aid the company’s results. Cost-cutting efforts are also likely to have boosted the bottom-line performance of GXO. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, matched estimates once and missed once, with the average beat being 1.04%.

GXO Logistics Price and EPS Surprise

GXO Logistics price-eps-surprise | GXO Logistics, Inc. Quote

JetBlue is a low-cost airline, headquartered in Long Island City, NY. JBLU currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 29.

Low fuel costs are likely to have aided JBLU’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. JBLU beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat is 62.22%.

JetBlue Airways Price and EPS Surprise

JetBlue Airways price-eps-surprise | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.