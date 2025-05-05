3 Transport-Service Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds

The Zacks Transportation-Services industry faces challenges, ranging from weak freight rates, high inflation and lingering supply-chain disruptions. Tariff-related uncertainty represents another challenge for this key industry.Despite these challenges, companies like CHRW and MATX stand out for their ability to navigate these dynamics.

About the Industry

The companies belonging to the Zacks Transportation-Services industry offer transporters logistics, leasing and maintenance services. Some industry players focus on the business of global logistics management, including international freight forwarding. Third-party logistics entities provide innovative supply-chain solutions. They also focus on services like product sourcing, warehousing and freight shipping. These companies have expertise in trucking, air and ocean transportation. Some players in this industry deliver domestic and international express delivery services. The well-being of the companies in this industrial cohort is directly proportional to the health of the economy. An uptick in manufactured and retail goods, favorable pricing and improvement in global economic conditions bode well for industry participants.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Transportation-Services Industry

Supply-Chain Disruptions & Weak Freight Rates: Although economic activities picked up from the pandemic gloom, lingering supply-chain disruptions continue to dent stocks in the industry. Below-par freight rates are also hurting the industry’s prospects. Highlighting the weak freight demand, the Cass Freight Shipments Index declined 5.3% year over year in March. This measure has deteriorated year over year in each of the past eight months, which confirms the overall declining trend.

Focus on Cost Cuts to Drive the Bottom Line: Despite signs of cooling inflation, we are by no means out of the woods. The hotter-than-expected inflation readings in the past few months substantiate our view. We note that the industry has been experiencing significant levels of inflation, including higher prices for labor, freight and fuel. The industry players are focusing on cost-cutting measures and making efforts to improve productivity and efficiency to mitigate high expenses and a weaker-than-expected demand scenario.

Tariff Turmoil: The current administration is focused on protectionism that restricts international trade to help domestic industries. Tariff tensions are heating up, with new tariffs levied by the U.S. federal government. The tariffs have impacted the United States’ biggest trading partners — Canada, Mexico, and China. With retaliatory tariffs against the United States, trade tensions are escalating. This trade war is expected to result in increased volatility and uncertainty going forward. The tariff turmoil is resulting in a slowdown in global trade, which is likely to hurt industry players.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Transportation - Services industry is a 23-stock group within the broader Zacks Transportation sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #195, which places it in the bottom 21% of 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates dismal near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. The industry's earnings estimate for 2025 has decreased by 21.6% since August 2024.

Before we present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to buy, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and the valuation picture.

Industry Lags S&P 500 But Outperforms Sector

The Zacks Transportation-Services industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite while surpassing the broader Transportation sector in a year’s time.

The industry has declined 14.5% over this period compared with the S&P 500's appreciation of 9.9% and the broader sector’s slide of 16.3%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-sales, a commonly used multiple for valuing Transportation-services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 1.46X compared with the S&P 500's 4.92X. The value is a tad higher than the sector's trailing 12-month P/S of 1.45X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 2.89X, as low as 1.46X and at the median of 1.82X.

Price-to-Sales Ratio (F12M)

3 Transport Services Stocks to Monitor Now

Expeditors, a leading third-party logistics provider, is based in Seattle, WA. EXPD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). EXPD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched estimates once, the average beat being 11.6%

While weak volumes (with respect to air-freight tonnage and ocean containers) stemming from soft demand and declining rates are hurting EXPD’s performance, efforts to cut costs in the face of demand weakness are driving the bottom line.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: EXPD

C.H. Robinson, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3, operates as an asset-light logistics player. Efforts to control costs bode well for this freight broker. Measures to reward CHRW's shareholders bode well. CHRW’s liquidity position is encouraging too.

CHRW surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 14.5%.

Price and Consensus: CHRW

Matson: Headquartered in Honolulu, HI, Matson provides ocean transportation and logistics services. We are impressed by the cost-management actions taken by the company to drive its bottom line. Its efforts to reward its shareholders are also commendable.

MATX carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. MATX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.

Price and Consensus: MATX





























Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.