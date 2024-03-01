3 Transamerica Mutual Funds for Superb Returns

Established in 1906 by Amadeo P. Giannini, Transamerica Corporation is an American holding company recognized for its diverse range of life insurance companies and investment firms. With $404 billion in revenue-generating investments and a large client base of 10.8 million customers.

Transamerica mutual funds provide investors with a variety of investment choices tailored to their needs, including mutual funds, stocks, bonds and alternative investments. These mutual funds are overseen by top-tier sub advisers selected for their expertise to ensure quality management services. The average expense ratio across all Transamerica mutual funds is 0.82%.

The majority of these mutual funds, totaling 74.18%, are classified as no-load funds, demonstrating the firm's commitment to minimizing fees and expenses. Overall, these factors make Transamerica mutual funds an appealing option for investments.

Investing in Transamerica Mutual Funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Transamerica mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Transamerica Large Cap Value Fund TWQZX invests inequity securities of large-cap companies. TWQZX advisors consider large-cap companies as those with capitalizations falling within the range of companies included on the Russell 1000 Index.

Jeff Agne has been the lead manager of TWQZX since Dec 1, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (4.9%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.1%) and ConocoPhillips (3.3%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TWQZX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.6% and 8.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.63%. TWQZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Transamerica Funds - Transamerica International Stock TIHJX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with economic ties to countries beyond the United States.

David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of TIHJX since Sep 27, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Novo Nordisk A/S (4.2%), ASML Holding N.V. (2.3%) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (2%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TIHJX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.5% and 7.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.81%. TIHJX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Transamerica Large Core ESG Fund TLATX invests its assets in securities of large-cap companies that hold an MSCI ESG rating of A or higher.

Sheedsa T Ali has been the lead manager of TLATX since Sep 1, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.3%), Apple Inc. (5.8%) and NVIDIA Corp (3.1%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TLATX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.6% and 13.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.56%. TLATX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

