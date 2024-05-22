3 Transamerica Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Founded in 1904, Transamerica provides a robust range of mutual funds through its investor-first approach, offering high-quality investments overseen by expert professionals. By employing a diversified strategy and collaborating with asset managers, Transamerica delivers an array of investment options to meet individual financial objectives.

Transamerica boasts about $404 billion in revenue-generating investments and a substantial client base of 10.8 million. A broad range of mutual funds, a meticulous investment approach, and impressive results make Transamerica a trustworthy option for building a diverse portfolio.

Investing in Transamerica Mutual Funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Transamerica mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Transamerica Large Cap Value TALCX fund invests in equity securities of large-cap companies. TALCX advisors consider large-cap companies as those whose capitalization falls within the range of companies included on the Russell 1000 Index.

Jeff Agne has been the lead manager of TALCX since Dec 1, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (4.2%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.2%) and Wells Fargo & Co (3.2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

TALCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.9% and 8.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.63%. TALCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Transamerica Funds - Transamerica International Stock TIHIX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with economic ties to countries beyond the United States.

Alex Turner has been the lead manager of TIHIX since Sep 28, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Novo Nordisk A/S (3.6%), ASML Holding N.V. (2.4%) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (1.5%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

TIHIX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.5% and 7.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.81%. TIHIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Transamerica Large Core ESG Fund TLARX invests its assets in securities of large-cap companies that hold an MSCI ESG rating of A or higher.

Sheedsa T Ali has been the lead manager of TLARX since Sep 1, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.5%), Apple Inc. (5.5%) and NVIDIA Corp (4.7%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

TLARX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.2% and 12.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1.06%. TLARX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

