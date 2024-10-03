3 Top Vanguard Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, after Iran carried out a missile strike against Israel, are weighing on investors’ sentiment. However, the domestic macroeconomic scenario is favorable. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index slightly rose in August but fell 2.2% year over year, reaching its lowest annual rate in more than three years.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data indicates resilience of the U.S. labor market in August, with job openings surpassing expectations. The new positions rose to over 8 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of 7.7 million. The cooling inflation and strength in labor market provides a favorable environment for the Fed to consider additional interest rate cuts in the future.

In such a situation, mutual fund investing can help those who wish to diversify their portfolio among various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds. Vanguard mutual funds like Vanguard Selected Value VASVX, Vanguard Growth and Income Fund VQNPX, and Vanguard Windsor II VWNFX should be good choices since they provide low-cost, uncomplicated equity, fixed-income and multi-asset funds that can help investors meet their goals.

These funds have wide exposure in sectors like finance, industrial cyclical, technology, retail trade, non-durable, and health since they have given a positive return and are expected to perform well in the near future.

Why Invest in Vanguard Mutual Funds?

Vanguard, one of the world’s largest asset management corporations, was founded by John C. Bogle on May 1, 1975. Headquartered in Vally Forge, PN, the company had $8 trillion in assets under management globallytill Dec. 31, 2023. Vanguard had more than 20,000 employees worldwide and offered 208 funds in the United States and 215 in foreign markets to 50 million investors as of the same date.

Vanguard is owned entirely by funds — a unique feature among mutual fund firms. According to the company, this structure allows management to focus more on shareholder interests. Among the most significant advantages, Vanguard claims to offer low-cost, no-load funds. This means that the fund doesn’t charge investors when fund shares are being bought or sold.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio of less than 1%. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Vanguard Selected Value fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of mid-cap domestic companies, which, according to its advisors, are undervalued and often have an above-average dividend yield. VASVX advisors consider undervalued stocks as those that are out of favor with investors and are trading at below-average prices in relation to measures such as earnings and book value.

Richard Lawrence Greenberg has been the lead manager of VASVX since Feb. 25, 2005. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like AerCap (3.4%), Baxter International (1.8%) and TE Connectivity (1.7%) as of April 30, 2024.

VASVX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns of almost 10.3% and 13.8%, respectively. VASVX has an annual expense ratio of 0.43%.

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in stocks that provide dividend income as well as the potential for capital appreciation. VQNPX advisors use quantitative approaches to select a broadly diversified group of stocks that have investment characteristics like companies listed on the S&P 500 Index but are expected to provide a higher total return than that of the index.

Hal W. Reynolds has been the lead manager of VQNPX since Sept. 30, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (6.7%), NVIDIA (5.2%) and Amazon.com (4.8%) as of March 31, 2024.

VQNPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 9.5% and 15.9%, respectively. VQNPX has an annual expense ratio is 0.34%.

Vanguard Windsor II fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of large and mid-cap domestic companies, which, according to its advisors, are undervalued but often have above-average dividend yields. VWNFX advisors consider undervalued stocks as those that are out of favor with investors and are trading at prices below average in relation to measures such as earnings and book value.

Andrew D. Lacey has been the lead manager of VWNFX since Jan. 8, 2007. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Microsoft (5.6%), Amazon.com (2.9%) and Alphabet (2.8%) as of April 30, 2024.

VWNFX had three-year and five-year annualized returns of almost 8.2% and 15%, respectively. VWNFX has an annual expense ratio of 0.33%.

