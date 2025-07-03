3 Key Takeaways

Growth stocks have been on fire in 2025 but some value stocks are joining the party. Carnival, Air Lease and Pitney Bowes are all Zacks Buy stocks. CCL, AL and PBI are at 52-week highs but are still cheap.

Welcome to Episode #410 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

The S&P 500 has broken out to new highs, again, driven by big rallies in the Magnificent 7 stocks like NVIDIA and hot technology growth stocks.

But value stocks haven’t been left behind. There are some value stocks that are also breaking out into new highs.

Rising tides are supposed to lift all boats. It’s time for the value stocks to join in on the party. These 3 stocks have.

3 Top Value Stocks at 52-Week Highs

1. Carnival Corp. ( CCL )

Carnival is a cruise company with famous brands such as Princess, Carnival, Costa, Holland America, P&O Cruises, Cunard, AIDA and Seabourn. Consumers are still spending on travel as Carnival is still seeing strong bookings for the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

Earnings are expected to rise 38% in 2025. Shares of Carnival are up 20.8% year-to-date and are trading at new 52-week highs. It’s cheap. Carnival trades with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 15.1. A P/E of 15 or less usually indicates value.

Carnival is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should value investors be looking to add Carnival to their portfolios?

2. Air Lease Corp. ( AL )

Air Lease owns 487 aircraft in their owned fleet and has airline customers throughout the world. Earnings are expected to rise 9.6% in 2025.

Shares of Air Lease are up 23.1% year-to-date and are hitting not only 52-week highs, but 5-year highs as well. It’s breaking out. Yet, Air Lease is still cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of just 10.5. Air Lease also has a PEG ratio of just 0.6. A PEG under 1.0 indicates a company has both growth and value.

Air Lease is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should Air Lease be on your short list?

3. Pitney Bowes Inc. ( PBI )

Pitney Bowes provides shipping solutions, mailing innovations and financial services to more than 90% of the Fortune 500. It’s a small cap company with a market cap of $2.5 billion.

Shares of Pitney Bowes are up 58.4% year-to-date and are at not only 52-week highs but new 5-year highs. Earnings are expected to jump 52.4% and last quarter, Pitney Bowes reiterated its full-year outlook.

Even though the shares are soaring, it’s dirt cheap. Pitney Bowes trades with a forward P/E of 9. A P/E ratio under 10 usually indicates a company is extremely cheap.

Pitney Bowes is also a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Is it time to add a small cap value stock, like Pitney Bowes, to your portfolio?

What Else Should You Know About Red-Hot Value Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

