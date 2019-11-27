3 Top USAA Mutual Funds to Buy Today

USAA Investment Management Company allocates assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories, including equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values — Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity — to offer financial services such as brokerage services and discretionary asset management. Founded 40 years ago, the company aims to offer the best options at low initial investments and reasonable entry points.

On Jul 1, 2019, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of USAA Asset Management Company. This comprises USAA’s Mutual Fund and ETF businesses and the investment management company’s 529 College Savings Plan. As of Aug 31, 2019, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. had $145 billion in assets under management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund USAGX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies primarily engaged in the exploration, mining, or processing of precious metals and minerals. USAGX is a non-diversified fun and has returned 35.2% on a year-to-date basis.

As of September 2019, USAGX held 70 issues, with 9.57% of its assets invested in Barrick Gold Corp.

USAA Managed Allocation Fund UMAFX seeks to raise its total return, which mostly comprises capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities and fixed-income securities through investments in shares of other investment companies. These could include ETFs and REITs. UMAFX has returned 13.8% on a year-to-date basis.

UMAFX has an expense ratio of 0.76% as compared to the category average of 1.37%.

USAA Cornerstone Conservative Fund USCCX aims for current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. USCCX may also invest in equity securities. It follows a fund-of-funds investment strategy of investing its assets in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and ETFs through which it invests in the fixed-income securities and equity securities. USCCX has returned 10.7% on a year-to-date basis.

Wasif A. Latif is one of USCCX’s managers since 2012.

