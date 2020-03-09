3 Top Trades This Week of Safe Stocks to Buy

Stocks are plunging, volatility is skyrocketing and bears are partying like its 2008. The rush into bonds has submerged Treasury yields across the curve Ã¢ÂÂ even out to 30 years Ã¢ÂÂ below 1% for the first time in history. Given the risky backdrop, youÃ¢ÂÂll be forgiven for your desire to sit on the sidelines until some semblance of normalcy returns. But for those brave enough to enter the fray, I have three top stock trades for this week that include some safe stocks to buy.

What do I mean by safe? Well, for starters, these stocks have exhibited relative strength during the market meltdown. That is to say, theyÃ¢ÂÂve fallen far less than the S&P 500. Second, they all boast betas well below the market.

So, if the S&P 500 is a hare, these stocks are tortoises.

Moreover, two of the three picks are also well-known for their lofty dividend payouts. So in a world where bond yields are seemingly headed toward zero, the appeal of dividend-paying stocks is on the rise.

That said, here are three top stock trades to consider.

Top Stock Trades This Week: Walmart (WMT)

Beta: 0.43

The Ã¢ÂÂsafenessÃ¢ÂÂ of Walmart (NYSE:) is on full display this morning. While the rest of Wall Street is having a rough day Monday, WMT stock is not even down 1%. That said, its resiliency is likely a byproduct of two things. First, it belongs to a defensive sector Ã¢ÂÂ consumer staples Ã¢ÂÂ with a history of outperforming during times of turmoil.

Secondly, pandemic fears surrounding the coronavirus from China have boosted stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:) and Walmart due to the increased foot traffic as worried consumers snatch-up bottled water, toilet paper and paper products to fill their bunkers.

Therefore, because both of these dynamics are likely to remain, Walmart is one of my favorite top stock trades of safe stocks to buy.

The Trade: Equity lovers could buy WMT stock outright. Options traders can buy the May $120/$125 bull call spread for around $2.30.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

Beta: 0.66

Instead of picking individual companies and running the risk that your safe stock suddenly sours, you could opt for a more diversified play using Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Moreover, to harness the defensive nature of consumer staples, for example, you could purchase the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR FundÃÂ (NYSEARCA:).

In addition to Walmart, its top holdings include household names such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:), Coca-Cola (NYSE:) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:).

Compared to the S&P 500Ã¢ÂÂs , XLP is only down 4.5%. Furthermore, from FebruaryÃ¢ÂÂs peak, the fund off nearly 9%. Meanwhile, the S&P has lost almost 18% of its value over that same time period. The juicy dividend yield of 3.31% for XLP is also likely to keep buyers flocking Ã¢ÂÂ even if prices fall further.

Remember, unless the companies comprising XLP start cutting their dividends, the cheaper you can buy the fund, the higher the dividend yield becomes. Which, is the silver lining of corrections and bear markets. Overall, these reasons make XLP a top stock trade for this week.

The Trade: Buy XLP stock. Options traders looking to lever up the potential returns could buy the June $60/$63 bull call spread for $1.50.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)

Beta: 0.35

For our final safe stock pick, weÃ¢ÂÂre sticking with the defensive sector theme and choosing the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:). Utility companies have business models that are less sensitive to economic downturns than virtually every other industry. And as such, theyÃ¢ÂÂve held up quite well during bear markets of the past.

The low beta and relative strength have been on full display this month. Compared to the S&PÃ¢ÂÂs whack today and recent peak-to-trough decline, XLU is down 5.7% and nearly 10%, respectively. Additionally, its is almost as tasty as the consumer staples ETF.

So from a charting perspective, XLU has the best looking chart of all the sectors. ItÃ¢ÂÂs the only one still above its 200-day moving average. And while the short-term trend is a mess, the long-term picture remains healthy.

The Trade: Buy XLU stock. Options traders could buy the June $65/$70 bull call spread for around $2.25.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig didnÃ¢ÂÂt hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities. For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and TylerÃ¢ÂÂs current home, !

