3 Top Things Warren Buffett Recommends Splurging On

Everyone is familiar with the billionaire financial titan who encourages being responsible with your money. Warren Buffett is a household name — while he isn’t one to prioritize splurging, there are a few areas he knows can be worth the expense.

Below are the top things he recommends splurging on. Also, find out what Buffett says poor people waste money on.

Investing in Yourself

According to Kevin Shahnazari, founder and CEO of FinlyWealth, Buffett emphasizes the importance of investing in oneself. He often advocates spending on education and self-improvement.

In the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway meeting in 2022, Buffett said, “The best investment by far is anything that develops yourself.”

Shahnazari explained, “This principle underscores the idea that enhancing one’s skills and knowledge can yield significant returns throughout one’s life, far outweighing the initial costs.”

Gagandeep Saini, CEO of We Buy Houses in Central Valley, added, “The Oracle of Omaha emphasizes investing in personal education and knowledge.”

Saini said he’s personally seen how Buffett’s principle of spending generously on education yields remarkable returns. “Early in my career, investing in advanced real estate certifications and financial training programs drastically improved my ability to spot valuable investment opportunities and make better decisions for my clients.”

Valuable Stocks

“Price is what you pay; value is what you get,” Buffett wrote in Berkshire’s 2008 annual letter. While he was referring to stocks — meaning you should invest based on the value of a company, not the stock price — Shahnazari said this applies to other things, as well.

“Whether it’s investing in a reliable laptop or premium software … spending more on superior tools can lead to greater efficiency and success in one’s endeavors,” said Shahnazari. “[Buffett’s] philosophy encourages individuals to prioritize quality over cost when making significant purchases.”

A House You Can Afford

In the 2010 Berkshire Hathaway letter, Buffett wrote, “The third best investment I ever made was the purchase of my home.”

While this statement is about 15 years old and may no longer be entirely accurate, the underlying advice remains true: Don’t overspend on a house, but do buy one you can comfortably afford.

