3 Top Technology Stocks to Buy Now (UBER, COIN, MU)

While financial headlines often dwell on risk, uncertainty, and macro noise, savvy investors know we’re living through one of the most exciting and profitable periods in market history. From autonomous vehicles and digital assets to the exponential growth of AI and the broader digital economy, the technological megatrends shaping today’s markets are powerful and enduring.

Of course, even the strongest bull markets experience pullbacks, brief corrections and volatility that can shake out weak hands. But these pauses, as we've seen this year, are often just that: pauses in a larger uptrend.

Uber Technologies ( UBER ), Coinbase Global ( COIN ), and Micron Technology ( MU ) stand out as top opportunities heading into the second half of 2025. Each stock is tied to a high-growth secular theme, is showing notable market outperformance, and is supported by rising earnings forecasts and increasingly bullish analyst sentiment.

In my view, these companies are leading indicators as to where these secular trends and the broader market will head. As their respective megatrends continue to accelerate, I expect UBER, COIN, and MU to remain on the cutting edge and continue delivering strong returns for investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Uber Technologies: Leading Automated Vehicle Stock

Uber is emerging as the front-runner in the race toward a distributed, automated transportation network. The company’s vision to integrate autonomous vehicles into its platform could drastically improve efficiency and margins over time. Currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Uber is enjoying a wave of improving analyst sentiment, driven by both profitability milestones and longer-term automation potential.

Fundamentally, Uber’s story has shifted dramatically. After years of operating losses, the company is now generating meaningful profits and robust free cash flow. Shares trade at 33x forward earnings, which appears reasonable given Uber’s earnings per share are forecast to grow at a rapid 27.2% annual clip over the next three to five years. With a business model that benefits heavily from scale, Uber’s operating leverage could accelerate even further as automation takes hold and cost efficiencies compound.

The technical setup is equally impressive. Uber stock has been riding a strong uptrend and remains one of the best-performing names in the S&P 500 year-to-date, currently ranking sixth. With momentum on its side, a bullish fundamental backdrop, and long-term disruption potential, Uber shares look like a high-conviction opportunity for investors.



Image Source: TradingView

Micron Technology: Quiet AI Stock with Explosive Growth

Micron Technology (MU) is quietly emerging as one of the most important players in the AI infrastructure boom. While it doesn’t grab headlines like Nvidia or AMD, Micron provides the critical high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips and DRAM solutions that fuel the performance of AI accelerators and data center servers.

Over the past three months, Micron shares have surged, reflecting growing investor recognition of its essential role in the AI supply chain. The stock has shown powerful momentum, and the sharp correction it and the industry suffered in April, driven largely by fears over tariffs and trade tensions, now looks like a cyclical bottom in the semiconductor sector.

Micron's fundamentals are also turning sharply higher. Analysts project sales will rise an impressive 46.5% this year and another 33% in 2026. On the bottom line, earnings are expected to soar more than 500% this year and climb another 57.4% next year. Despite this dramatic earnings inflection, the stock remains reasonably valued at just 16x forward earnings, a discount to many peers in the semiconductor space, especially considering Micron’s strategic importance in the AI hardware stack.

With technical momentum accelerating, long-term AI tailwinds at its back, and a valuation that still leaves room for multiple expansion, Micron looks like a powerful way to play the next leg of the AI-driven semiconductor cycle through 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coinbase Global: Stock Approaching Break Out Level

Coinbase Global, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, continues to benefit from renewed interest in digital assets, this time from institutional players. Major developments like The Genius Act and the growing adoption of stablecoins have added fresh momentum to the space, positioning Coinbase at the center of the evolving crypto-financial system.

Despite operating in a volatile and highly scrutinized sector, Coinbase has maintained its leadership and relevance. It’s the go-to platform for both retail and institutional investors in the US, offering exposure to crypto trading, custody, staking, and blockchain infrastructure. While the stock trades at a premium valuation, that premium reflects its unique position in a market poised for long-term disruption and rapid growth.

Technically, the chart is showing real strength. COIN is forming a large bullish continuation pattern just beneath its all-time highs. A decisive move above the $365 resistance level could spark a breakout rally, potentially driving the stock into uncharted territory. With crypto sentiment improving and regulatory clarity taking shape, Coinbase may be on the verge of a significant new leg higher.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in UBER, MU and COIN?

In a market increasingly defined by transformational technologies, Uber, Micron, and Coinbase stand out not just as trend followers, but as core enablers of the future. Each company is deeply embedded in a powerful secular growth theme, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and digital finance, and all three are showing both technical strength and accelerating fundamentals.

For investors looking to position for long-term tech-driven growth through the rest of 2025 and beyond, these three names deserve a serious look.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.