3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Many stocks are on fire sale these days. Investors fear the long-term fallout from rising inflation and governmental anti-inflation measures. Furthermore, the market honestly looked overvalued at the end of 2021, so this market correction feels welcome even without the inflation-based inspiration.

The price cuts have made many top-notch stocks much more affordable this year. Let's take a quick look at three tech stocks that deserve your consideration at historically low share prices.

Netflix

I just can't stop recommending Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) these days. The stock has staged a modest recovery after a solid earnings report in July, but it's still trading at some of the lowest prices seen in four years.

At the same time, Netflix's business keeps going from strength to strength, with minor speed bumps along the road. Market makers have a tendency to treat those minor inconveniences as game-changing roadblocks, which is why Netflix's stock has moved from a high-flying market darling to an undervalued no-brainer buy in recent months.

Netflix has a massive market opportunity and works toward making the most of that opening in successful and innovative ways. Among upcoming business initiatives, the company is adding an ad-supported subscription plan, offering mobile games as a free add-on, developing local content in many markets around the world, and experimenting with ways to convert password-sharing freeloaders into sources of additional revenue.

The market isn't taking Netflix seriously, and that disconnect between shareholder value and market value has created a fantastic buying opportunity.

iRobot

Two weeks ago, iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares hit a low point not seen since 2016. The stock has fallen 35% lower in 2022 and 52% over the last 52 weeks, and iRobot shares are changing hands at the affordable valuation of 0.8 times sales.

I'll be the first to admit that the maker of robotic household helpers is struggling. End-user demand for iRobot's products is limited by inflationary concerns in Europe and North America.

However, the company is experiencing solid growth in Japan and a modest recovery in the Americas. iRobot faces growing competition around the world but continues to hold a significant advantage in its advanced and battle-tested robot-controlling software.

This company is building up a healthy backlog of pent-up demand amid the inflation challenge of 2022 and component shortages of 2021. As every rain is followed by sunshine, iRobot's downturn should eventually evolve into brighter days where people finally feel able to spend some money on these helpful cleaning robots. With near-breakeven cash flows and a balance sheet free of long-term debt, iRobot is well-equipped to make it through some dark times and come back stronger on the other side.

Skyworks Solutions

Wireless networking chipmaker Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) has seen share prices fall by 43% over the last year, including a 31% plunge in 2022 alone. You can pick up this stock at the bargain-bin valuation of 13 times trailing earnings, nine times forward earnings estimates, or 3.3 times trailing sales. That's for shares of a company with 62% revenue growth and 78% higher earnings per share over the last two years. This sounds like a bargain to me.

Skyworks' management agrees, by the way. The company has invested $740 million in share buybacks over the last four quarters. The company executed a similar buyback surge in the summer of 2019, taking advantage of the low stock prices of that period. A year and a half later, Skyworks' stock had gained more than 150%.

I'm not saying that Skyworks' stock repurchases are a reliable indicator of skyrocketing future returns. Nevertheless, the buybacks are a shareholder-friendly move that also amounts to a long-term vote of confidence.

Anders Bylund has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and iRobot. The Motley Fool recommends Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

