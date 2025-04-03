(0:30) - Are There Any Tech Stocks To Consider Buying During The Market Sell-off?

Welcome to Episode #440 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about three popular technology stocks. The stock market sold off in March 2025, including the Magnificent 7 stocks and technology growth stocks. Many stocks are on sale right now.

Leaving aside the Mag 7 stocks for this episode, are there any deals in some of the other technology stocks?

Tracey looked at three that are heavily owned. What she discovered about them might surprise you.

3 Top Tech Stocks on Sale

1. ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW )

ServiceNow “makes the world of work, work better.” It has an AI platform for business transformation. Shares of ServiceNow are down 27% year-to-date. It lost 12.5% in March alone.

Is it a deal? ServiceNow is trading with a forward P/E of 49, even with the stock sell off. It has a PEG ratio of just 2.0, however.

Is this a buying opportunity in ServiceNow?

2. Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR )

Palantir Technologies makes the foundational software of tomorrow. It has US commercial and US government customers. Palantir is expected to grow revenue 31% in full year 2025.

Shares of Palantir Technologies are up 10.4% year-to-date. However, they finished March down 2.8%.

Palantir is extremely expensive on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. It is trading at 152x.

Is Palantir on sale?

3. Palo Alto Networks Inc. ( PANW )

Palo Alto Networks is a global leader in cybersecurity. It’s seeing strong demand for network security. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025 revenue was up 14%.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have fallen 8.9% year-to-date and were down 10.5% in the month of March. But it’s not cheap. Palo Alto Networks trades with a forward P/E of 53.

Should Palo Alto Networks be on your short list?

What Else Do You Need to Know About the Technology Stocks Right Now?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

