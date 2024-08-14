3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy With At Least 30% Upside Potential

Investing in tech stocks presents significant growth opportunities as new advancements revolutionize industries, transforming business operations and enhancing consumer experiences. From breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) to the dominance of cloud computing services, the tech sector remains at the forefront of innovation, offering significant growth potential.

Over the past year, most tech stocks have shown remarkable resilience and delivered substantial growth. This surge has been fueled by escalating demands for AI, cloud computing services, e-commerce platforms, and digital solutions.

Among the standout opportunities, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Amazon (AMZN), and Dell Technologies (DELL) emerge as compelling choices for investors looking to capitalize on these megatrends. These companies offer exposure to high-growth segments within the tech industry. Furthermore, analysts predict these stocks have the potential to rise by at least 30% from current levels, presenting an enticing upside for investors.

#1. Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock has witnessed a notable decline, losing about 23% of its value in one month. Nonetheless, it is still up about 24% over the past year. This recent dip is a solid opportunity for investors to capitalize on a company poised to gain from the growing demand for AI technology.

In its latest quarterly earnings call, AMD raised its revenue forecast for data center GPUs, signaling its strong foothold in this rapidly expanding market. AMD’s leadership is optimistic about the company’s future, expecting an acceleration in revenue during the second half of the year. This optimism is fueled by solid momentum in both the Data Center and Client segments. AMD’s data center GPU business is thriving, with increasing shipments and an expanding customer base, including new clients attracted by AMD’s innovative solutions.

To further bolster its growth, AMD plans to launch the MI325X GPU later this year. This new GPU is expected to outperform competitors with its superior memory capacity and computing power, likely driving higher demand. Additionally, AMD’s upcoming MI350 series, slated for release in 2025, promises a significant leap in performance, further supporting revenue growth.

AMD is not just focusing on hardware. The company is also enhancing its software capabilities and integrating leading AI features into its products. By offering turnkey solutions for faster deployment of AMD-based AI systems, AMD is focusing on gaining share in the AI market, which is witnessing explosive growth.

AMD's strategic investments and focus on innovation have positioned the company as a formidable competitor for Nvidia (NVDA) in the AI space. Analysts have a bullish outlook on AMD stock, with a consensus rating of “strong buy.”

The mean price target of $192.88 for the next 12 months represents an upside potential of approximately 39%, underscoring the attractive investment opportunity that AMD presents.

#2. Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) stock has climbed approximately 21.4% over the past year, reflecting the company’s resilience and growth. However, the stock has recently experienced a pullback, primarily due to the company reporting lower-than-expected Q2 revenues and issuing a Q3 sales forecast below the Street’s expectations.

Despite this recent dip, Amazon is a solid investment, considering its leadership in cloud computing, strength in its advertising business, and cost reduction initiatives.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing platform, is growing rapidly. Further, as enterprises increasingly shift to cloud-based solutions, AWS is well-positioned to capture significant growth opportunities due to its broad functionality. Notably, Amazon has developed its own custom silicon — Trainium for training and Inferentia for inference — which offers better pricing and are in high demand.

In addition to AWS, Amazon’s advertising business is another strong growth pillar. The segment’s revenues have been growing by 20% or more for several consecutive quarters. Over the past 12 months, this segment has generated over $50 billion in sales. Amazon sees significant growth potential through sponsored ads, with Prime Video providing substantial growth opportunities.

Amazon is focused on enhancing productivity within its transportation network. Additionally, it is integrating automation and robotics into its operations, which are expected to improve delivery speed and reduce costs.

Analysts are bullish about AMZN's prospects, with a consensus rating of “strong buy.”

The average price target for AMZN stock is $225.63, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 33% from its current levels.

#3. Dell Technologies

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) have surged approximately 78% over the past year. However, like many of its tech peers, Dell has recently experienced a significant pullback, with its stock losing over 27% of its value in just one month. This sharp decline presents a compelling opportunity for investors to consider going long on Dell, a company that provides computers, monitors, servers, and related products and services.

Dell’s growth story is anchored in its exceptional performance in the server market, mainly driven by the increasing demand for AI. The company has seen remarkable growth in its AI-optimized servers, with orders soaring to $2.6 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Shipments have also shown impressive momentum, up more than 100% sequentially to $1.7 billion. Over the past three quarters, Dell has shipped over $3 billion worth of AI servers, highlighting its strong presence in this rapidly growing market.

Furthermore, Dell’s AI server backlog currently stands at $3.8 billion, providing a solid foundation for future growth. In addition to AI-driven opportunities, Dell will likely benefit from a stabilizing demand environment for commercial PCs. The company has seen a resurgence in its commercial PC business by focusing on areas such as high-end consumer products and gaming.

Overall, Dell Technologies is well-positioned to capitalize on the dual tailwinds of AI-driven demand and a recovery in the commercial PC segment.

Analysts are optimistic about Dell’s prospects, with a consensus rating of “strong buy.”

The average price target for Dell stock is $159.93, implying a potential upside of approximately 55.2% from its current levels.

On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

