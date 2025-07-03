3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the "Made in America" Wave

For years, “Made in America” has been a slogan that many investors and consumers viewed as having more style than substance. Consumers have said they want to buy from American companies, but many of those American companies source their products from other countries.

In 2025, the Trump administration is trying to put substance into that slogan. From rising geopolitical tensions to renewed focus on domestic manufacturing and energy independence, companies that build, produce, and power America are finding new tailwinds.

July 9 will mark the end of the administration’s self-imposed 90-day deadline for trade deals with other countries. Although the final numbers are expected to be much lower than those announced on “Liberation Day,” companies that do business in the United States stand to benefit.

Several of these stocks are still compelling opportunities under $20 per share. This article highlights three companies that stand out for their commitment to American operations and the potential value they offer investors.

Together, these companies highlight how investors can participate in American resilience and industrial capacity without paying a premium valuation.

Cleveland-Cliffs: America’s Steel Backbone

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is North America's largest flat-rolled steel producer and one of the few that operates fully integrated steelmaking facilities inside the United States. The company supplies steel to domestic automakers, appliance manufacturers, and construction firms. These are all sectors that stand to benefit from infrastructure investment and Buy American policies.

What sets Cleveland-Cliffs apart is its vertical integration, from iron ore mining in Minnesota and Michigan to blast furnaces and finishing operations in Ohio and Indiana.

This structure reduces reliance on foreign inputs and helps protect margins in volatile markets. Despite soft steel pricing in recent quarters, CLF’s focus on high-value automotive-grade steel and its strategic acquisitions of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA have cemented its leadership position.

As of the market close on July 2, CLF stock is trading around $8.71, marking a strong rebound that brings it back to a level last reached on May 2. The move also pushed shares decisively above the 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages.

The next potential upside target is the $10 area, which not only represents a round-number resistance but would also bring the stock closer to the longer-term 200-day moving average, which could further confirm a trend reversal. Momentum indicators are also supportive: the MACD has recently crossed into positive territory, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum.

Newell Brands: Everyday Essentials with U.S. Roots

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is the company behind some of the most iconic products in American homes, including Rubbermaid containers, Sharpie markers, and Coleman outdoor gear. Although Newell sources some components globally, it maintains substantial U.S. manufacturing and distribution.

Newell stock has been in a multi-year tailspin after a bullish run in 2020 and 2021. But Newell has focused on streamlining operations and reinvigorating its core brands. Recent management initiatives target cost reductions and supply chain improvements, which could help stabilize profitability.

This focus on profitability is reflected in analysts’ forecasts for 19% earnings growth in the next 12 months and a consensus price target of $7.53, which is 27% higher than its closing price on July 2.

NWL stock is down more than 40% in 2025. However, it’s up about 17% in the last 30 days, pushing it near its 100-day simple moving average. The MACD also looks ready for a bullish reversal that could push the stock higher.

Energy Transfer: Building U.S. Energy Security

Energy stocks have had a rough year as crude oil prices remain below $70. However, midstream companies, such as Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) are likely to be big winners if the economy improves in the second half of the year.

Energy Transfer owns and operates over 125,000 miles of pipelines that transport crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from U.S. production basins to refineries, utilities, and export terminals. The partnership also invests in American jobs, tax revenues, and selective renewable projects.

ET stock has been in a consolidation pattern since the beginning of May. However, in the last month, the stock is trying to push to higher highs. At $17.91 it’s trading just below its 100-day moving average. Analysts are bullish that will happen. The consensus price target for ET stock is $22.64, which is a 26% upside. While investors wait, they can collect a dividend with a yield of 7.31% that makes it popular among income-focused investors.

