3 Top Stocks Under $20

Big gains can come from stocks with small stock prices -- and I'm not talking about fishing in a pool of penny stocks for your next investment. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III (NYSE: IPOC), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) are three promising stocks that are trading in the double digits, but they are all fetching less than $20 as of Wednesday's close.

I think all three investments will beat the market in the year ahed. Let's take a closer look at why I like them as they trade in the teens and pre-teens.

Image source: Getty Images.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III

This year has been a coming out party for special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Companies going public with the intention of acquiring a promising privately held company looking for an easy way to go public are all the rave these days. A lot of people are putting down SPAC investments, but some of this year's biggest winners have been companies with strong vision and a penchant for the right acquisition candidate.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III is a bit of a mouthful, but that won't last long. It has a pending merger with Medicare Advantage insurance and healthcare information provider Clover Health. More importantly, the SPAC that will eventually be Clover Health is the third vehicle bankrolled by Chamath Palihapitiya. He struck gold with with space travel company Virgin Galactic Holdings and next-gen home flipper Opendoor with his first two SPACs. His pedigree is strong with a winning track record of early-stage investments long before he jumped into the SPAC market.

Clover Health may not seem as glitzy as the other two debutantes, but it's a tech-savvy company using a proprietary platform to analyze health and behavioral data to deliver better medical outcomes and lower patient costs in the process. It's still in the early stages of its disruption, but it's also not trading at much of a premium from its IPO price of $10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

We're shopping again, but we're not doing it in traditional full-priced malls. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers operates 38 upscale outlet shopping centers. Traditional malls are thinning out as retailers struggle to stay afloat, but there's heartier shopper demand for outlet concepts that help chains clear out their unsold merchandise.

Tanger isn't immune to the dreary whims of retailing, but its consolidated portfolio occupancy rate at 92.9% is probably a lot better than most of your local malls. Demand remains strong on the consumer end. Traffic is at 98% of where customer counts were a year ago, and that's with fewer stores and shorter operating hours.

Tanger suspended its lofty dividend earlier this year, but as a profitable real estate investment trust (REIT) those payouts should be back in a major way next year. It's a delicate tightrope that Tanger is negotiating in a pandemic with folks migrating to online shopping, but local bargains are still a strong draw.

Tencent Music Entertainment

Let's travel all the way out to China for the final entry. Tencent Music Entertainment is the undisputed champ of China's music streaming scene, controlling 75% of the market between its streaming and social karaoke platforms. It draws a crowd with 646 million mobile monthly active users for its online music hub and 235 million for its social entertainment platform.

Revenue rose 16% to $1.12 billion in its latest quarter. Its user base slipped slightly over the past year -- a pandemic will do that -- but its online music subscription revenue has risen 55% on a 46% surge in the number of paying accounts. The bottom line is also impressive. Music sites often struggle with profitability, but Tencent has been in the black since 2016 with widening net income every single year.

Rick Munarriz owns shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III. The Motley Fool recommends Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.