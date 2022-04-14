3 Top Stocks to Invest In for Superb Earnings Acceleration

If the rate of a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be called earnings acceleration. In other words, earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS).

Studies have shown that a majority of successful stocks had seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price. In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something already reflected in the stock price. But earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t caught the attention of investors yet, which, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.

Increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period of time. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may at times drag prices down.

Screening Parameters

Let’s look at stocks for which the last two quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates exceed the growth rates of the previous periods. The projected quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates are also expected to be higher than the previous periods’ growth rates.

EPS % Projected Growth (Q1)/(Q0) greater than EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1): The projected growth rate for the current quarter (Q1) over the completed quarter (Q0) has to be greater than the growth rate from the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1).

EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2): The growth rate for the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1) has to be greater than the growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2).

EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-2)/(Q-3): The growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2) has to be greater than the growth rate from two quarters ago (Q-2) over three quarters ago (Q-3).

In addition to this, we have added the following parameters:

Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This screens out low-priced stocks.

Average 20-day volume greater than or equal to 50,000: High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only three. Here are the stocks that stand out:

Carter's CRI is the largest marketer of branded apparel and related products for babies and young children in North America. Carter has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expro Group Holdings XPRO is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank's International N.V., is based in Reading, U.K. Expro Group Holdings has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 287.5%.

Nielsen NLSN has its headquarters in the Netherlands and New York City. Nielsen is a leading global information and audience measurement company that offers information and analysis about consumers and consumer behavior to organizations. Nielsen has a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 3.9%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

