3 Top Stocks to Buy in September

It's been a topsy-turvy summer for investors, but things don't cool down just because fall is around the corner. September is often a sleepy period, but there are some interesting companies that are still expected to make waves this month.

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are three companies that have some potential catalysts kicking in this month. Let's take a closer look to see why they are some of the top stocks to buy in September.

Adobe

Earnings season has come and gone, but some companies like Adobe march to the beat of a different fiscal drummer. The desktop publishing giant reports fresh financials for its fiscal third quarter in two weeks.

Adobe isn't just the company behind Photoshop and PDF files. Its Creative Cloud suite of digital publishing tools is the cloud-based standard for more than just creative types. Adobe is also also a major player in the booming e-signature market.

This is also a far more consistent growth stock than you might think, with steady and growing subscription revenue now accounting for 92% of the top-line mix. It has rattled off six consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth of 15% or better. It's a strong bet to stretch that streak to seven after posting 26% and 23% top-line growth in its first two fiscal quarters.

A master of the "beat and raise" game that is so rewarding to shareholders, it would be a shock if Adobe doesn't land ahead of Wall Street targets again in two weeks. It's also helping make its own luck on a per-share basis by perpetually buying back more shares than its prints out. Adobe's fiscal year-end share count has declined for five years.

fuboTV

The fastest-growing live TV streaming service has had a wild first year of trading. fuboTV stock has more than tripled since going public at $10 just 11 months ago, but it's trading for less than half of its late-December peak. The sports-heavy platform has seen its revenue accelerate throughout its brief tenure on the market, soaring 196% in its latest quarter.

fuboTV isn't one of the handful of companies reporting financial results this month, but it is putting one important component of its master plan into action in September. Last week, fuboTV rolled real-time sporting event stats and free-to-play games out of beta, coinciding with the new round of South American Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches.

Subscribers can now opt to have their game screens resized to make room for its FanView stats. There are also predictive games that are free to play but with real cash prizes for the best prognosticators. With a small yet fast-growing sports-centric subscriber base of more than 680,000 premium accounts, all of this month's new toys are just the beginning. The real star will come later this year when fuboTV launches its own sportsbook through a dedicated smartphone app.

fuboTV viewers already trust the platform for their programming and with their entertainment money. Gambling -- where legal -- is a lucrative next step, and fuboTV will have the advantage of proposing bets based on what users are viewing on its service. It's a smart gamble in more ways than one.

Walt Disney

The House of Mouse is already making waves this month. Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just shattered U.S. multiplex records for the Labor Day holiday weekend. What's that? You thought theatrical distribution was dead?

This week, Disney begins selling new annual passes to Disney World for the first time in more than a year. They're at higher price points and have more premium-priced add-on options than before. If Disney surprised investors with a quicker-than-expected return to profitability for its theme park segment in its latest quarter, it's about to take things to an even higher level now.

With Disney+ picking up the pace after slowing earlier this year and advertisers spending freely for leads again, there is a lot working for the bellwether media stock these days. September is already off to strong start, and there's always a new catalyst waiting to happen for Disney.

