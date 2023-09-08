3 Top Stocks to Buy in September

As the seasons shift and September ushers in a new phase for many markets, investors get an opportune time to consider potential avenues for growth and stability. In this exploration of top stock choices for the month, let's check out three distinctive companies with proven records of resilience and promise.

The captivating cruise experiences of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), the retail excellence of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), and Chewy's (NYSE: CHWY) innovative e-commerce approach to solving pet needs have much to offer. Each company's revenues showcase the potential to make a lasting impact, and unique initiatives help set them apart from others in the field. Let's uncover why these stocks continue to capture investor attention and why they deserve a closer look for addition to an investment portfolio.

1. Carnival Corp. continues crafting exceptional experiences

In the realm of cruise adventures, Carnival Corp. sails ahead, crafting memorable vacations and delivering for shareholders. Despite recent operational setbacks, Carnival's dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences remains steadfast. Demonstrating its financial resilience, the company reported a remarkable second-quarter revenue of $4.9 billion, showcasing its ability to drive sales. Passenger ticket sales remain the hot item on the balance sheet, more than doubling in the first six months of 2023 versus the same period of the previous year to increase by over $3.8 billion.

Carnival's visionary SEA Change Program, focused on sustainability, positions it as an industry leader, creating responsible practices that align with global goals. The company's commitment to delivering positive and memorable vacations combines with its strategic growth and operations initiatives. These make Carnival an intriguing prospect for investors seeking both stability and the potential for future growth in the ever-shifting cruise industry. Investors can look forward to Carnival's next earnings report on Sept. 29.

2. Costco demonstrates strength and growth potential

In the dynamic world of retail, Costco Wholesale Corporation stands as an emblem of excellence. Bolstered by a 2% increase in net sales in their most recent quarterly report, reaching an impressive $52.6 billion, Costco continues to showcase its financial prowess and resilience. Consistent performance at delivering sales and driving revenue underscores Costco's ability to navigate market challenges.

What sets Costco apart is its distinctive membership-based shopping approach. By offering customers access to quality products at competitive prices through its membership model, the company fosters a loyal customer base. The strategically designed membership system not only generates recurring revenue but also creates a unique value proposition that resonates with cost-conscious shoppers.

Investors should consider how Costco's commitment to shareholder value and its innovative retail strategy position it as a compelling choice. The company's consistent financial performance, coupled with its dedication to enhancing customer experience, reflects its ability to thrive in the ever-changing retail landscape. Costco's next earnings report falls on Sept. 26.

3. Chewy combines e-commerce innovation with a niche focus

In the dynamic world of e-commerce, Chewy delivers strong innovation with a niche specialization that sets it apart. The company uniquely positions itself by catering exclusively to the needs of pet owners, providing a comprehensive range of products tailored to pets' well-being. Chewy's platform offers a convenient avenue for pet parents to access vital supplies, encompassing everything from pet food to grooming essentials, all conveniently delivered to their homes.

The game-changing Autoship subscription service enables pet owners to schedule automatic deliveries of pet essentials. This service has resonated powerfully with customers, contributing to Chewy's consistent growth. This innovative service not only addresses a crucial need for pet owners but also establishes a stable source of recurring revenue, enhancing the company's financial resilience. Indeed, Autoship customer sales now account for 75.5% of net sales for the company as of the most recent quarterly earnings report, increasing by more than $320 million over the same period last year.

Additionally, Chewy's expansion into the realm of pet insurance and wellness through CarePlus underscores the company's commitment to providing comprehensive pet care. By venturing into this space, Chewy aims to support pets' health while addressing the financial considerations of pet ownership.

September's top picks offer a bevy of solid choices

These three top stocks offer plenty of potential in the month of September. Carnival Corporation, with its commitment to rebounding from challenges while driving sustainability through the SEA Change Program, demonstrates resilience and innovation in the cruise industry. Meanwhile, Costco's steady financial performance, shareholder-friendly practices, and continued expansion position it as a stable cornerstone in the retail sector. Lastly, Chewy's unique e-commerce model, anchored by its Autoship service and expansion into pet insurance, showcases its adaptability and strong customer focus in the ever-evolving world of online retail.

In a consumer market that thrives on unpredictability, these companies offer a blend of stability, innovation, and growth potential. Carnival's strategic initiatives, Costco's investor-friendly policies, and Chewy's customer-centric approach collectively create an intriguing set of opportunities for investors seeking a mix of resilience and growth. While each stock presents a distinct narrative, together they illustrate the dynamic possibilities that September holds for those seeking prudent investments that could well stand the test of time.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.