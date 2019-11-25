3 Top Stocks to Buy Heading into December with Market at New Highs

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into some of the latest U.S.-China trade war news that helped U.S. stocks jump Monday. We then break down three stocks that investors might want to consider buying heading into December with the stock market at new highs.

All three major U.S. stock indexes jumped Monday and now sit at or just below their new highs. The climb came on the back of positive U.S.-China trade war news out of Beijing, regarding intellectual property. The gains were driven by tech stocks such as Nvidia NVDA, Cisco CSCO, and Intel INTC.

Intel also happens to be the first of the three companies we discuss. INTC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that looks poised to remain solid amid a broader semiconductor industry comeback.

We then take a look at why Zendesk, Inc. ZEN is a Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy). The software-as-a-service firm is focused on customer service and engagement, and its growth outlook is impressive as businesses continue to digitalize.

The episode then dives into why investors might want to take a look at Microsoft MSFT stock. The firm is a cloud computing powerhouse that competes directly against Amazon AMZN and its recent run helped it become the world’s most valuable public company alongside Apple AAPL.

