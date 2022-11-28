3 Top Stocks on Sale Right Now

Black Friday shopping can be fun, but some of this year's best deals might be in the stock market. In this video, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Travis Hoium, and Matt Frankel, CFP®, discuss their top picks right now.

*Stock prices in this video are as of Nov. 22, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 25, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Appian

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Appian wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Chart Industries and Walt Disney. Matt Frankel has positions in Appian and Walt Disney. Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Appian, Chart Industries, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.