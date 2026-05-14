3 Top Stocks That Growth Investors Should Buy Now

Key Points

Nvidia's AI-driven growth surge may last through 2030.

Meta Platforms' stock is dirt cheap at the moment.

Amazon Web Services will drive Amazon's profits higher.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Growth investing has been the top investing style for a few years now, and with the massive artificial intelligence build-out going on, I have no reason to believe that will change. If you're a growth investor looking for places to invest capital, I've got three opportunities that make a ton of sense.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all look compelling, and I think right now is the perfect time to scoop up shares before they head higher over the rest of 2026 and beyond.

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1. Nvidia

Nvidia is the world's largest company, with a market cap sitting above $5 trillion -- a threshold no other company has ever reached. However, it's there for good reason, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the primary computing units of choice for AI training and inference. Nvidia's GPU sales continue to accelerate, and Wall Street analysts are incredibly bullish on its prospects: They expect 72% revenue growth during its fiscal 2027 (which will end in January 2027).

Beyond this year, Nvidia still expects impressive growth. The company estimates that by 2030, global data center capital expenditures will reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually, up from $600 billion in 2025. That's a major growth opportunity for the chipmaker, and if GPU demand remains elevated through 2030, Nvidia stock will be a must-own.

2. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms is investing heavily in AI, but shareholders are looking for more in return. However, Meta delivered 33% revenue growth in its latest reported quarter, thanks largely to AI-driven improvements to its digital advertising business. Most of Meta's income derives from selling ad space on its social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Still, if it can crack the AI space with either a wearable product (smart glasses) or develop a strong large language model that can power a digital assistant, it could add another revenue stream to its already successful business.

In the meantime, Meta is still a strong business valued at a relatively cheap level. When a company is engaging in heavy capital expenditures (as Meta currently is), I think the best way to value its stock is by using the price-to-operating-cash-flow ratio. And by that metric, Meta's stock hasn't been this cheap in a while.

A little over 12 times operating cash flow is far cheaper than where most other large tech companies trade, and I think this represents an amazing opportunity to buy Meta stock.

3. Amazon

Amazon isn't on this list because of its e-commerce platform; it's here because of cloud computing. Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides the tech giant's biggest exposure to the AI build-out, and it's investing hundreds of billions of dollars into its computing infrastructure to meet soaring demand. Over time, this will lead to skyrocketing AWS growth rates, transforming Amazon's business.

Currently, AWS brings in about 21% of Amazon's total revenue, but 59% of its operating profits. This shows how much more profitable the AWS side of Amazon's business is than the commerce side. If AWS can continue to deliver outsize growth (its top line grew 28% year over year in Q1), then Amazon's profits will continue to soar alongside it.

This sets up Amazon to be a strong performer over the next few years, especially as its heavy investments convert into sustained revenue streams. I think this makes Amazon a fantastic growth stock to consider, though investors will need to stay patient as the conversion happens.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.