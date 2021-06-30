3 Top Stocks From the Thriving Business Services Industry

Economic recovery leading to rise in manufacturing and service activities, along with the increased technology adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, is enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment.

Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping Everi Holdings (EVRI), Avis Budget Group (CAR) and HeadHunter Group (HHR) to sail through the ongoing pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.