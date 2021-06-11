Markets

3 Top Stocks From the Thriving Business Information Industry

Contributor
Shuvra Shankar Dey Zacks
Published

Increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend is enabling the Zacks Business – Information Services industry to cater to the pandemic-driven rising demand for services that ensure risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement.

Rising technology adoption is benefiting companies like Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), TransUnion (TRU) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), enabling them to offer digitally-transformed, personalized and value-added services.


Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report


S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular