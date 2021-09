3 Top Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry

Encouraging manufacturing and service activities along with the accelerated adoption and success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment that is getting healthier with the gradual economic recovery, driven by the ramped-up vaccination drives.



Service demand, innovation and technology investments are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CRA International, Inc. CRAI and FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN sail through these testing times.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.