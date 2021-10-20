3 Top Stocks From the Booming Business Information Industry
The increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend is enabling the Zacks Business – Information Services industry to address the pandemic-induced rising demand for services that ensure risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement.
The heightening technology adoption is benefiting companies like FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS, IHS Markit Ltd. INFO and Black Knight, Inc. BKI, supportingthem to offer digitally-transformed, personalized and value-added services.
