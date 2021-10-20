3 Top Stocks From the Booming Business Information Industry

The increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend is enabling the Zacks Business – Information Services industry to address the pandemic-induced rising demand for services that ensure risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement.

The heightening technology adoption is benefiting companies like FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS, IHS Markit Ltd. INFO and Black Knight, Inc. BKI, supportingthem to offer digitally-transformed, personalized and value-added services.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.