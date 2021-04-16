3 Top Stocks for The Next Decade

Picking a top stock out of a list of solid companies can be a hard task, but on a Motley Fool Live episode recorded on March 17, Fool contributors Brian Feroldi, Brian Stoffel, and Brian Withers choose their favorites from a dandy dozen of popular recommendations. Find out why their choices could be market-beating performers for your portfolio in the coming decade.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Brian Stoffel: We did 12 stocks and we've got a question here saying, "If you had to choose just one, you had a lump sum of money that you can put it in." Let's just say that it's not too much of your portfolio right now. Hypothetically, you've got a 100 stocks in your portfolio and you've got a lump sum to put in one of these 12. Now, just review real quick, it's CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Stitch Fix, Tesla, Amazon, Nvidia, Facebook, Wix, Netflix, Zynga, Okta, Slack, or IDEXX. Which would you pick? I can start us off.

I would say CrowdStrike. For me, when I run these companies through the anti-fragile framework, CrowdStrike is very high, so is Amazon. But Amazon is also a couple of trillion dollars and Amazon is also going against their mission statement with their advertising business, which I just can't stand when I go on their platform. The first five things that come up are there because they're sponsored. That's just not customer-friendly, so I'll pick CrowdStrike.

Brian Feroldi: Four of my biggest holdings are Tesla, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix. But despite that, I'm also [laughs] going to pick CrowdStrike because it's one of those only stocks that I bought last week. Yeah, those four companies have already won. I think they're going to continue to produce just fine returns over time, but CrowdStrike, I think it's going to be a lot bigger in 10 years.

Brian Stoffel: Brian Withers.

Brian Withers: I'm going to buck the trend here. I'm going to go with Okta. It's an incredibly sticky business model and they're expanding their services. This Auth0 purchase just gets them into more customers, more geographies [and] will enable them to enhance their platform even better. They were the leader in identity management before and this is going to solidify that.

But if you want to take a little risk, I would throw a little money into Stitch Fix. I wouldn't be surprised that one's a 10-bagger in 10 years.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brian Feroldi owns shares of Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, Stitch Fix, and Tesla. Brian Stoffel owns shares of Amazon, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Okta. Brian Withers owns shares of Okta and Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Facebook, Idexx Laboratories, NVIDIA, Netflix, Okta, Slack Technologies, Stitch Fix, Tesla, Wix.com, and Zynga. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.