3 Top Stocks That Could Plunge if a Recession Hits

With the market consistently surging and making new all-time highs on what seems like a daily basis, some investors have forgotten what a true recession looks like. Yes, we had the pandemic a few years ago. But by and large, that was among the shortest-lived selloffs we’ve seen in modern history.

A full-blown recession, such as the one we saw in 2008, could completely change investors’ view on this market. Indeed, few economists and experts expect such a crash (it feels a lot like 2007). But with the yield curve aggressively dis-inverting and calls for rate cuts picking up, it’s clear that underlying economic activity isn’t as strong as many think.

Accordingly, for those looking at top stocks to sell heading into this part of the cycle, here are three companies I think investors may want to be wary of right now.

Apple (AAPL)

Let me be clear: I’m very bullish on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the long term. This stock has provided incredible long-term value to buy-and-hold investors, with the likes of Warren Buffett and millions of other investors continuing to stand by the company’s side, for good reason.

That said, as a top consumer discretionary stock, it’s unclear how iPhone demand will be during a recession. The company launched its inaugural iPhone after the last recession began, so to be fair, we haven’t seen a true test of the company’s staying power in its current form.

This stock is not necessarily undervalued, either, given its slowing growth rate. If multiples come down, particularly for mega-cap tech stocks, Apple could be among the most at-risk right now, in my view. Reduced consumer spending, rising prices and global geopolitical forces could theoretically align to derail the company’s growth prospects for a few years. That’s to say nothing of global competitors who are also likely to challenge Apple’s market position.

At its June 10 conference, Apple unveiled iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence, which boosted share prices. Despite these upgrades, investors remain cautious as Apple’s current revenue lags behind last year’s. The company’s strong cash flow supports shareholders, but sustaining high share prices may be challenging if its AI initiatives fall short.

Netflix (NFLX)

Seeing an incredible surge since 2010, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) became the premier streaming platform by providing an excellent user experience and cost-effective pricing. However, due to increasing competition, Netflix looks like a stock that could lag, particularly in an environment where consumers look to cut back on costs (or are forced to).

Like Apple, Netflix hasn’t been recession-tested yet. This company will continue to need to spend billions of dollars on content to innovate and outperform its rivals. Any missteps could hinder its ability to attract and retain subscribers.

Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon recently praised Netflix for nearing its ambitious 2024 target of 30 million new subscribers, signaling over 11% growth. Despite a cautious third-quarter forecast, Yoon noted strong U.S. additions and positive international trends driven by popular non-English content.

That said, it’s unclear what Netflix’s path to growth will be in a recession. This stock, with multiple looks bloated if we are entering a period of negative growth for mega-cap stocks.

Tesla (TSLA)

Faced with intensified competition and supply chain issues, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) now faces regulatory scrutiny and disappointing financials, which have raised concerns for its investors. Revenue growth slowed, margins dropped and earnings fell even more significantly. With its stock up 60% recently, Tesla may certainly be considered overvalued and at risk of ongoing valuation compression, particularly if a recession hits.

Tesla’s stock surged in late June and early July, likely due to optimism about record Q2 revenue. However, the company’s recent results have not inspired many investors to enter this name, with TSLA stock clearly declining. With Tesla missing forecasts in recent quarters, DataTrek’s Nicholas Colas warns that Tesla now relies more on faith than current earnings, making further gains risky before the earnings release.

I believe that Tesla will likely continue to put forward numbers that miss many metrics. EV demand isn’t what it was in recent years and could continue to decline. If that’s the case, this is probably the top Magnificent 7 stock worth selling right now, in my view.

