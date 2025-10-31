3 Top Stocks to Buy Now: The 2025 Daylight Saving Time "Fall Back" Edition

Key Points

Amazon's online shopping services offer convenience and time savings.

Nvidia is enabling the AI revolution, which will save humans time.

NextEra Energy produces electricity to power TVs for people to enjoy watching in their free time.

This Sunday, Nov. 2, ends the 2025 Daylight Saving Time (DST) season, which started on March 9 this year. At 2 a.m. Sunday local time, clocks across nearly the entire United States will "fall back" one hour to 1 a.m. So, people will gain one hour on Sunday to sleep or do whatever they wish.

DST started in the U.S. in 1918 to conserve fuel during World War I by extending the natural daylight hours in the evening. It was repealed after the end of the war, and then reinstated in a year-round form during World War II. In 1966, our current system of DST was permanently established in the U.S., though states can opt out of DST.

Time has a close connection to the stock market, in my view. Stocks that are often big winners include those of companies offering products and services that save people time or that people most enjoy in their free time. So, I thought it would be fun to write an article on this topic.

3 top stocks to buy now

Company Market Cap Forward P/E Ratio Wall Street's Annualized 5-Year EPS Growth Estimate YTD 2025 Stock Return 10-Year Stock Return Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) $2.4 trillion 28.6 19.2% 1.5% 612% Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) $4.9 trillion 29.9 37.7% 47.6% 29,304% NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) $170 billion 20.0 8.2% 16.6% 311% S&P 500 Index -- -- -- 17.2% 291%

1. Amazon: Offering e-commerce to save shoppers time

Since its founding in 1994, Amazon has grown from selling just books online to selling just about any product a person could want online and becoming the world's largest online retailer.

At its core, what Amazon offers is convenience and time savings. Consumers don't have to drive, walk, or bike to a brick-and-mortar store every time they need a product.

Besides being the largest online retailer, Amazon is also the largest cloud computing service company. Its cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), accounts for the largest percentage of its overall profits.

2. Nvidia: Enabling the AI revolution, which promises to save humans time

Artificial intelligence (AI) tech leader Nvidia is the major player in the biggest trend of our time. And the company began as a supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming -- an activity many people engage in during their free time.

Nvidia GPUs are considered the gold standard for training AI models and deploying AI applications. The company is the leader in the fast-growing AI chip and infrastructure markets.

AI promises to free up human's time. For instance, driverless vehicles will enable people to do work or other activities while they are being driven to their destinations. And in the likely not-too-distant future, AI-enabled humanoid robots should be able to do useful housework.

3. NextEra Energy: Powering TVs for people to enjoy in their free time

Another "time take" for electric utility NextEra Energy is that the world is running out of time on climate change. NextEra is the world's largest producer of renewable energy from the sun (solar energy) and wind.

NextEra operates Florida Power & Light Company, the country's largest rate-regulated electric utility. Its service area is attractive since Florida's population has grown faster than the nation's in general over the decades.

NextEra's dividend is currently yielding 2.78%. The company has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years, making it a very dependable dividend grower.

As an ending note, I'll add that dividend stocks in general fit the time theme very well. Time in the stock market is a dividend stock investor's best friend, as dividends grow exponentially.

Beth McKenna has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, NextEra Energy, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

