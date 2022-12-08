3 Top Stocks Already Up More Than 10% In December

Stocks have cooled off in the last few sessions, with inflation and talks of a recession on the horizon heavily impacting sentiment within the market.

Still, relatively less-hawkish comments from the Fed last week gave the market a much-needed jolt, with investors widely expecting a slowdown in the tightening pace.

While the S&P 500 currently resides in the red for December, several top-ranked stocks – Bilibili BILI, Signet Jewelers SIG, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. VVNT – have been on cruise control, all climbing more than 10% month-to-date. This is shown in the chart below.



As we can see, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in December, crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Could these runs continue? Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.

Bilibili

Bilibili provides a video streaming and sharing platform focused on user-generated content. Essentially, this is China’s YouTube. Analysts have raised their earnings outlook across all timeframes over the last several months, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The company last reported on November 29th; BILI exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 6% but modestly fell short of revenue expectations.

Still, the bottom-line beat was undoubtedly a positive, snapping a streak of back-to-back negative surprises and fueling shares for a nice run. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, with its locations primarily operating under the banners of Kay Jewelers, Zales, and Jared, to name a few. Signet Jewelers sports a highly-favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company has seen its earnings outlook for its current and next fiscal year improve notably over the last several months.



The company posted a blockbuster Q3; SIG exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 140% and posted a 7.6% sales surprise. Signet has a long history of positive surprises, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in ten consecutive quarters.



And for the cherry on top, SIG pays a dividend, currently yielding a modest 1%.



Vivint Smart Home Inc.

Vivint Smart Home delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation, and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros and 24/7 customer care and monitoring. The company boasts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

VVNT’s earnings outlook has vastly improved across all timeframes.



Vivint has been on a blazing-hot earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by at least 30% in four consecutive releases.

Just in its latest print (November 8th), VVNT registered a 39% bottom-line beat paired with a 7% revenue surprise.



Further, the company carries a strong growth profile; earnings are forecasted to soar 70% in its current fiscal year (FY22) and a further 20% in FY23. The projected earnings growth comes paired with forecasted revenue increases of 13% in FY22 and 7.4% in FY23.

Bottom Line

Although the S&P 500 resides in the red month-to-date, there have been several stocks displaying relative strength in December, including Bilibili BILI, Signet Jewelers SIG, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. VVNT.

All three stocks are up more than 10% in December alone, indicating significant positive momentum. Further, all three companies are coming off a strong earnings beat, undoubtedly providing fuel for the runs.

And to top it off, all three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions over the last several months.

