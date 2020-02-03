3 Top Stock Trades to Play Volatility in China This Week

The coronavirus crisis continues to echo through the halls of Wall Street. With fear and uncertainty on the rise, the CBOE Volatility Index (CBOEINDEX:) blasted to a three-month high, and overnight price gaps have become a daily occurrence. Stocks connected to China have been particularly hard hit for obvious reasons. Today weâll look at the top options trades to play China volatility.

The China Large-Cap iShares ETF (NYSEARCA:) reached a new four-month low on Friday amid widespread selling ahead of the weekend. Its correction has now grown to 12.3%, outpacing the S&P 500âs drop of 3.4% by a wide margin. While the high volatility and daily gaps make swing trading difficult, they increase the appeal of volatility-based options trades.

With greater uncertainty comes a greater demand for protection. Premiums inflate and increase the payout for traders willing to step up and sell options.

Here are three top stock trades to capitalize on the volatility in Chinese stocks this week.

Top Stock Trades This Week: iShares China ETF (FXI)

The most obvious choice is to play FXI directly. As mentioned, it reached a four-month low last week, lighting a fire under implied volatility. The metric surged to the 91st percentile, making short premium plays mighty attractive. My two favorite ways to exploit this situation are selling naked puts or selling strangles.

Selling puts makes sense if youâre willing to bet FXI is close to finding a bottom. Itâs also tempting if youâre a willing buyer near $37 or $38. Sell the March $38 puts for around 75 cents.

The short strangle consists of selling a naked put and a naked call. Itâs a more pure play on the high volatility because it doesnât require making a directional bet. Instead, itâs a wager that FXI will settle down and move less than the sky-high premiums are now pricing in. If that sounds appealing, then sell the March $37 put and $43 call for around 85 cents.

iShares Emerging Market Index (EEM)

If the thought of playing FXI directly gives you pause, then there are plenty of alternatives. Take the iShares Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:), for instance. Itâs a diversified fund for emerging markets that has some exposure to China but is not as much of a direct play as FXI. The EEM ETF is down 9% from its January high. Implied volatility ramped to 23%, placing it at the 50th percentile.

Once again, you have two choices for capitalizing on the elevated premiums â short puts or short strangles.

If youâre a willing buyer at lower prices and/or willing to bet EEM sits above $41 at expiration, then sell the March $41 put for around 75 cents.

If youâd prefer a less directional path, then sell the March $40.23 put and March $44.23 call for a net credit around 95 cents.

United States Oil Fund (USO)

Oil prices have been demolished over the past two months, falling 22% from the Jan. 8 high. But with deeply oversold readings now flashing and major support near $50 looming close, the time for a bounce-back or at least some stability is nigh.

The United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:) offers a low-cost avenue for exposure. Implied volatility has been rising alongside the fundâs slide, and now sits at 40%. That translates into the 65th percentile of its one-year range.

Short puts and strangles are once again the two clear choices for traders willing to wade into these volatile waters.

If youâre willing to lean bullish, then sell the March $10 puts for around 30 cents. Otherwise, sell the March $9.50 puts and $11.50 calls for 46 cents.

