3 Top Stock Trades to Make After the Market Meltdown

With that said, letÃ¢ÂÂs take a closer look at three of the top stock trades to make this week.

Top Stock Trades This Week: Nvidia (NVDA)

The resurrection in Nvidia (NASDAQ:) over the past year has been fantastic. NVDA stock reclaimed all that was lost during 2018Ã¢ÂÂs vicious 50% freefall, and then some. The rocket ship rise was topped off by last monthÃ¢ÂÂs powerful post-earnings gap, which launched NVDA to a new record.

With its fundamentals and technicals firing on all cylinders, itÃ¢ÂÂs no wonder NVDA has found favor among dip buyers at its 50-day moving average. Like the broader market, Nvidia shares saw massive volume and ended Friday with an outsized bullish engulfing candlestick.

The upside reversal even pushed it back above its 20-day moving average, making it one of the few stocks still above this smoothing mechanism. Overall, Monday morningÃ¢ÂÂs up gap was quickly sold, so I suggest waiting for the stock to take out MondayÃ¢ÂÂs high ($277.59) before deploying bullish trades.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:) shares many of the same characteristics as Nvidia. It spent the previous quarter rising back to new highs, and even though its gains were substantial, SHOP stock still scored a huge gap after last monthÃ¢ÂÂs earnings numbers blew out of the water.

The gap has since filled, and at FridayÃ¢ÂÂs lows, Shopify shares were 29% off the high reached during the post-earnings launch. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs an insane amount of giveback in only two-and-a-half weeks. But, hereÃ¢ÂÂs the thing:All it did was return SHOP to its rising 50-day moving average.

Overall, I like FridayÃ¢ÂÂs bullish engulfing candle and how it pushed the stock back above the 50-day. Unfortunately, this morningÃ¢ÂÂs up gap is getting sold into so far. With that, consider using MondayÃ¢ÂÂs high ($483.20) as your line in the sand to buy.

Square (SQ)

Square (NYSE:) had the good fortune of having earnings in the middle of last weekÃ¢ÂÂs drama. It allowed investors to turn a blind eye to the coronavirus from China, and focus instead on the underlying fundamentals of SquareÃ¢ÂÂs business. The numbers were good enough to deliver overnight gains to shareholders.

The price action from Thursday to Monday morning has been incredibly whippy, but hereÃ¢ÂÂs the upside. SQ stock is entering the new week above its 50-day and 20-day moving averages, placing it on much better footing than almost every other stock in the market. Once the selling pressure in the broader market eases, donÃ¢ÂÂt be surprised if Square is one of the leaders moving forward.

Overall, I suggest using the high of its recent consolidation ($87.25) as your trigger for new buys.

