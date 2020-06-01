3 Top Stock Trades to Kick Off the Month of June

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Friday’s late-day surge to close in positive territory topped off a great month for the S&P 500. The widely-followed benchmark rose 4.5% for May in a continuation of one of the best recoveries in history. And with the wind remaining at buyers’ backs, it’s impossible not to lean bullish heading into the new week and new month. That said, today’s top stock trades gallery provides three of the hottest stocks to buy now.

In scanning for my picks, I focused on the usual patterns. Bull retracements and breakouts continue to crop up week in and week out, and I was able to find another three for your consideration. Two of them are on the brink of significant breakouts, while the third already rocketed through resistance and is providing a nice little pullback for those that missed the first move higher.

Here are the companies in focus:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA )

(NASDAQ: ) Spotify (NYSE: SPOT )

(NYSE: ) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Let’s look at the potential triggers for each pattern and build options trades to profit.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Tesla (TSLA)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Tesla shares have a reputation for explosive volatility and are loved by momentum traders everywhere. But recently, the stock has been uncharacteristically quiet. I wrote about it last week, but the setup has only sweetened since — so much so, that I couldn’t help but include it in my top trades heading into the new month.

Friday’s pop jammed TSLA stock right up to overhead resistance at $835, placing us within a whisker of the long-awaited breakout. Because of the big drop in actual movement, options’ demand has fallen considerably. Implied volatility now sits at the 18th percentile of its one-year range, officially making premiums cheap.

To capitalize on the imminent breakout, I like buying out-of-the-money call vertical spreads.

The Trade: Buy the July $900/$910 bull call spread for around $3.35.

Spotify (SPOT)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

After nearly two years of slumber, Spotify has awoken. Since falling below $160 in late-2018, SPOT stock has found itself stuck in a range. Multiple attempts to reclaim the high side of $160 failed along the way, but last month we finally saw magic. The digital music company announced they signed Joe Rogan to a multi-year licensing deal. Wall Street celebrated the news, jamming shares of Spotify past $160 and quickly to $195 over a few trading sessions.

Volume surged alongside the rally, adding legitimacy to the bullish victory. Last week we saw a picture-perfect retracement form. After four light volume down days, SPOT scored a bullish harami candle on Friday. It’s a potential reversal signal that suggests the stock could be ready for its next upswing.

Watch for a break over Friday’s high of $181.78, then consider deploying bull trades. If you want a higher potential payout, then bull call spreads are the way to go.

The Trade: Buy the July $190/$200 bull call for $3.

The risk is $3 and will be forfeited if SPOT sits below $190 at expiration. The max reward of $7 will be captured if the stock pushes above $200 by expiration.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Apple rounds out today’s trio with a clean high base pattern just under its record high. Last week’s pause in tech stock was just what the doctor ordered for some of the recent big winners. It allowed AAPL stock and others to consolidate and work through short-term overbought pressures.

With supply now soaked up and the stock less winded than it once was, the conditions are ripe for its next up-leg. It also didn’t hurt that the market reacted favorably to President Donald Trump’s press conference on Friday. Investors seemed to view his comments as safe enough to avoid causing any major disruption to U.S.-China relations. Thus, the stock rally continued — especially in the Nasdaq Composite, which ended Friday with a compelling bullish candle.

Throw it all together, and Apple is a top stock trades pick for the week. You can use Friday or Thursday’s high as your triggers. Option prices are low with implied volatility down at the 15th percentile. Thus, I prefer long call spreads.

The Trade: Buy the July $330/$340 bull call spread for $3.60.

Consider it a bet that AAPL works its way toward $340 over the next six weeks. If it does, then you stand to gain up to $6.40 on the trade.

For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here! As of this writing, Tyler held bullish positions in TSLA.



The post 3 Top Stock Trades to Kick Off the Month of June appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.