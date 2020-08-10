3 Top Stock Trades in the Financial Sector

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Sector rotation was on full display Friday, and it was glorious. While tech stocks suffered a well-deserved bout of profit-taking, financials surged to offset the weakness — allowing the S&P 500 to finish in the green. To celebrate the newfound leadership, we’re highlighting three of my favorite setups in the financial sector for this week’s top stock trades gallery.

The contrast in performance on Friday was stark. The Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) tumbled 1.5%, ending its seven-day winning streak. But the weakness didn’t take down the rest of the market. Instead, greenbacks flooded into lagging areas to create a rare instance of outperformance. The Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) gained 2.14% on heavy volume — blasting through resistance in the process, and kickstarting its flagging trend.

That said, here are three of my favorite tickers to play the newfound strength:

American Express (NYSE: AXP )

(NYSE: ) BlackRock (NYSE: BLK )

(NYSE: ) Financial Sector (XLF)

They all boast compelling breakout patterns that we’ll explore below. So, let’s dive in.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: American Express (AXP)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) scored a robust breakout last week, leading the way for other credit card stocks to follow. Of its competitors, American Express offers the most compelling pattern. It took full advantage of Friday’s love affair with financials, vaulting higher by 3.38%. Higher volume accompanied the jump, suggesting institutions were entering the fray.

In turn, it allowed AXP stock to push decisively above its 50-day moving average, as well as horizontal resistance at $98. As shown in the chart, this has been a significant level throughout the months, providing both support and resistance multiple times. Clearing it once more should count as a considerable victory for buyers.

A push above the century mark should set AXP stock for a quick thrust to the 200-day moving average near $107. And with implied volatility at the lower end of its range, I like buying call spreads here.

The Trade: Buy the Oct. $100/$110 bull call spread for around $3.60.

BlackRock (BLK)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

With XLF stock miles away from its 2020 peak, not many financial companies can say they’re on the brink of pushing to new record highs. But BlackRock can! The world’s largest asset manager has a price tag becoming of its status. And at nearly $600, it’s certainly the highest priced bank-related stock on my watchlist.

Since the March low, BLK stock has followed a very bullish trajectory. And, while it lacks the hyper momentum of some tech rocket ships, it’s made up for the lack of fireworks with its consistency. It’s on the brink of breaking out of a high base pattern. The old record of $594.52 from 2018 is within striking distance, and I fully expect BlackRock to take it out on the next advance.

The listed options are unfortunately illiquid. So if you’re interested in playing here, long stock is pretty much the only choice.

The Trade: Buy BLK on a break above Friday’s high ($588.34).

Financial Sector (XLF)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Sometimes a sector setup is so compelling that it demands a trade. That said, I view XLF that way right now, and it rounds out our list of top stock trades. Friday’s climb saw more than 63 million shares change hands, while the sector ETF powered through a critical resistance zone at $24.50. And with that ceiling now busted, we’ve cleared the deck for a run to the 200-day moving average at $26.

The options contracts on XLF are incredibly liquid, providing plenty of choices for building exposure here. And, given the cheap price tag of the fund ($25) and the low implied volatility (rank of 14%), I like building diagonal call spreads here. The risk/reward is compelling.

The Trade: Buy the Oct. $23 call and sell the Sept. $26 call for a net debit around $1.96.

A run toward $26 over the next month will deliver a gain of $50 to $80 per spread. Consider exiting to minimize damage if XLF breaks below $23.50. It will invalidate the breakout, and turn the trend lower.

At the time of this writing, Tyler didn't hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.

