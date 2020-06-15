3 Top Stock Trades for This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

My weekend scanning for the top stock trades revealed two key themes. First, Thursday’s shattering of small-caps was a godsend for bears. It pulled many uptrends to the brink of breakdowns, and finally created some decent opportunities for short-sellers. Second, the downturn also created a much-needed pullback in some of the strongest stocks in the market.

With all of that in mind, it is the latter theme that will be in focus today.

Rather than focus on a specific sector, I let the charts do the talking — and the most persuasive ones made the final cut. Two hail from China, and the third is a favorite among the 5G crowd. What most impressed me on the pair of Chinese stocks is they brushed off Thursday’s drop like it was laundry lint. Friday saw them both power back to test a critical overhead resistance zone.

That’s the pitch, here’s the reveal:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL )

(NASDAQ: ) Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI )

(NASDAQ: ) Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS)

Let’s take a closer look, and provide potential trigger points to eye next week.

Top Stock Trades for This Week: Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Marvell Technology shares are less than two weeks removed from a record high. Their behavior in the post-pandemic market has been admirable, with multiple all-time highs reached in rapid-fire fashion. However, with MRVL in the stratosphere and overbought pressures mounting, last week’s pullback was desperately needed.

It’s creating an easier entry for those unwilling to don their spacesuits and chase it into orbit. Perhaps what I like best about the retracement setup is the volume confirmation. Participation exploded during the last advance, with multiple accumulation days cropping up. During the dip, however, participation dried up. The lack of distribution suggests the selling was garden-variety profit taking, and not institutions heading for the exits en masse.

I like Friday’s high of $34.60 as the trigger for buying stock, or deploying bullish options trades.

Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Bilibili is a China-based internet company that has seen its share price take off in 2020. It wasn’t immune to the March massacre, but all it did is return BILI stock to unchanged on the year. Since then, we’ve seen the shares almost double. The uptrend has been steady, and it has the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages all pointing higher to confirm buyers’ domination across all time frames.

Since last month’s earnings report jammed BILI to a new record, a small cup-and-handle has formed. We’ve seen multiple accumulation days along the way, while volume on down days has been minimal. All signs point toward an imminent breakout that could spark a substantial advance. The quality of the setup, more than anything else, is the reason BILI made the cut for this week’s top trades.

That said, consider buying BILI stock over the $36.50 resistance zone.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

The fact that two Chinese stocks landed on my top stock trades says something about how well emerging markets held up during last week’s selloff. If buyers return to continue Friday’s late-day advance, this could be an area exhibiting relative strength. In addition to Bilibili, VIPS is another of my favorite setups in the space.

It’s a stone’s throw from a new 52-week high, and built a constructive high base over the past two weeks. The moving averages are all stacked atop each other in bullish fashion. Volume patterns echo the positive tune with light volume during the consolidation suggesting the down days lack teeth.

We’ll need to breach last week’s highs of $18.34 before buyers have a green light. Therefore, I’d use $20 as the first upside target.

