3 Top Stock Trades for This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stocks closed out last week with a bang. Friday’s surge saw a massive volume influx, as investors everywhere cheered the record jobs report. In May, the U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs — shattering forecasts for a loss of over 8 million. The reopening trade was already jamming equities higher, but Friday took the buying to a whole new level. That said, sifting through the bevy of big winners for this week’s top stock trades was a joy.

There are a handful of tech companies that could have captured our attention, but I already gave the Nasdaq Composite its due on Friday. On a side note, all three still look superb. And for today’s gallery, I do have one tech play, but it’s primarily the healthcare sector that gets the spotlight.

Healthcare is on the verge of breaking out of a two-month base and boasts a handful of clean bull setups. In the early days of the March rebound, healthcare stocks were leading the market higher. The relative strength ended in mid-April, but now that six weeks have passed, they seem ready to run again.

Moreover, here are three of my top stock trade ideas for the week:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH )

(NYSE: ) Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: ALXN )

(NASDAQ: ) VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Each offers a low-risk entry point for buyers. That said, let’s take a closer look.

Top Stock Trades Trades: UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

UNH was one of the first healthcare stocks to return to its old highs after the novel coronavirus crash. But after surging on the day after its April 15th earnings announcement, its price trajectory turned sideways and it’s drifted ever since. Fortunately, the shift wasn’t a byproduct of the entire market losing steam. Instead, it was just some good old fashioned sector rotation.

While healthcare stocks were pausing, a lot of other sectors started running hot. We’re finally starting to see some signs of improvement out of UNH stock, though, and that has me thinking it’s worth a bull trade again. A pair of higher pivot lows have cropped up, reflecting increased demand. At the same time, resistance levels are giving way. Friday saw the stock jump to a new record on above-average volume.

This is a clear breakout setup, and makes UNH definitely worthy of our top stock trades for the week. Consider buying UNH over Friday’s high ($314.28) with a stop under Thursday’s low ($294.29).

Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Alexion Pharmaceutical shares have struggled since 2015, losing about 50% of their value. But the recovery since March has been impressive, and I like its chances moving forward. ALXN stock powered through multiple resistance zones, including the 200-day moving average.

We saw an outsized gap on May 28 amid heavy volume that carried the stock to a new high for 2020. When I see sharp upticks in momentum like that, I’m almost always a buy of the next pullback. Last week saw a light volume four-day retreat that returned ALXN to its gap area.

Friday’s pop confirmed the next upswing could be beginning. Consider buying ALXN over Friday’s high of $116.42. You could place a tight stop below the gap area ($111.70), or a looser stop near the 20-day moving average ($106.86).

VMware (VMW)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Our final pick turns our eyes toward technology. The sector offers several attractive trades, as I mentioned in the intro, but VMware is one of the more interesting ones. Before last week, VMW stock wouldn’t have been on my radar as a bull pick because it was still below its 200-day moving average. And, the previous two times it tried to break above it, sellers swarmed to deny the attempt.

However, the earnings gap on May 29 changed everything. The better-than-expected earnings per share of $1.52 jolted the stock higher. More than five million shares traded, marking its second-highest volume day of the year. And like ALXN, the jump created a nice momentum increase to the uptrend — leading me to believe the next dip is a buy.

Last week’s four-day drop created just such a setup, and make it a top trade idea. Friday’s bar ended with an upper shadow to create an indecisive candle. The juries still out on whether the dip is done. Look for a break above a prior day’s high to confirm. Thursday’s low of $146.88 works as a tight stop. For more room, you could place your stop loss under the 20-day moving average at $142.14.

For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here! As of this writing, Tyler didn’t hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.



The post 3 Top Stock Trades for This Week appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.