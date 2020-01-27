3 Top Stock Trades for This Week

Coronavirus fears are stealing the headlines, and stock bulls are running scared this morning. But not all companies are getting caught up in the crisis. Some stocks rapidly reversed from red to green and are powering higher as I type. And that makes them all potential top stock trades for this week.

Days like today provide profitable revelations. Like, which stocks do traders really like? Which ones are they willing to defend against the ravenous bears that are finally being unleashed on the land? These market darlings are easy to spot because they are the only equities flashing green in a sea of red.

Technicians call this phenomenon relative strength. And itâs a handy way of differentiating between which stocks warrant further investigation and potential trades, and which ones donât.

Letâs take a closer look at three of my top stock trade ideas for what may be a volatile week.

3 Top Stock Trades: Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:) has matched the S&P 500âs strides step for step today â but in the opposite direction. Monday afternoon, while the S&P was down 1.25%, ULTA has gained as much as 1.25% and was one of the best-performing stocks on the board. But it gets better. ULTA stock was already on my watch list as one of the cleanest stocks to buy this week because of its beautiful breakout and retracement pattern.

Last week saw ULTA form a clear pullback setup after ramping to a four-month high on increasing volume. This morningâs down gap was quickly bought, and itâs already pushing above Fridayâs candle high.

I like $284 then $294 as the next two upside targets. The former is a prior pivot high, and the latter is the 200-day moving average.

The Trade: Buy ULTA stock with a stop loss below $265.

3 Top Stock Trades: Square (SQ)

Square (NYSE:) shares rallied hard off this morningâs down open and are working to catch up to ULTAâs early lead. After a poor earnings report last August, SQ stock spent the rest of the year in consolidation mode. The turn of the new year saw buyers return, and weâve seen nothing but bullish price action since.

The groundswell in accumulation days should also embolden buyers here. I count five high-volume up days so far this month with the latest coming on Friday while the rest of the market was getting punched in the face.

With Monday morningâs surge, weâre once again testing the overhead gap area left by Augustâs smack. This provides a clear price void that SQ could quickly start filling once Fridayâs highs are cleared. Deploying bull trades here with a stop under last weekâs lows is worth a shot.

The Trade: Buy SQ stock with a stop below $67.55.

3 Top Stock Trades: Dave & Busterâs Entertainment (PLAY)

After suffering a massive down gap on underwhelming earnings last June, shares of Dave & Busterâs Entertainment (NASDAQ:) spent eight months in the dead-money doldrums. Hope finally arrived on Jan. 17 after private-equity firm KKR disclosed that it took a 6.3% stake in the company. Wall Street cheered the news, driving PLAY stock up 12.7%, with over 5.2 million shares traded.

The launch allowed PLAY to clear significant resistance at $43 and tees it up for a gap fill to $51. Itâs now above a rising 20-day and 50-day moving average and has the potential for further upside. Last weekâs pullback is creating an attractive buying opportunity, and this morningâs sharp snap-back after the weak open is a sign the next upswing imminent.

The Trade: Buy PLAY stock on a break over todayâs high of $46.63. Step out on a close under $44.30.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig didnât hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities. For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tylerâs current home, !

More From InvestorPlace

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.