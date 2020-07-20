3 Top Stock Trades for the Week Ahead That Are From China

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

At the beginning of July, Chinese stocks rocketed to the moon after their government encouraged citizens to buy equities. Over two days, the China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) soared more than 13% to a new 52-week high. That said, the fresh strength and what has happened since demands our attention in this week’s top stock trades.

The speed of the ascent took the market by surprise and tested just how willing participants would be to chase. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed, profit-taking struck and a much-needed pullback formed. The past seven trading sessions have seen an orderly retreat in FXI back to its rising 20-day moving average. And along the way, many high-flying Chinese stocks have returned to Earth — creating a much more attractive entry point.

Spectators who missed the initial surge now have a second chance of sorts. Therefore, here are three of my favorite setups to keep an eye on:

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA )

(NYSE: ) NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES )

(NASDAQ: ) Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME)

So, with all of that in mind, let’s take a closer look at these top stock trades and show you how to profit.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Alibaba (BABA)

The early-July rally in Alibaba was particularly impressive. Over five days, BABA stock ramped 21%, from $216 to $268. The rip to a new record saw heavy volume, and blasted through long-term resistance at $230. That said, the magnitude of the follow through and groundswell in participation both point toward a valid breakout that should have staying power.

Moreover, last week saw a classic pullback pattern form — returning BABA to a lower-risk entry point. Volume was subdued during the dip, suggesting garden-variety profit-taking and not trend-destroying distribution. At 41%, the implied volatility rank is high enough to signal short premium strategies are interesting if you’re seeking a higher probability of profit.

The Trade: Sell the $220/$215 bull put spread for around 85 cents.

NetEase (NTES)

While Alibaba just recently reached all-time highs, NetEase has been pushing into unseen territory almost every week since May. The explosion in Chinese stocks earlier this month accelerated the uptrend, bringing increasing momentum to NetEase’s price chart. NTES stock eclipsed $500 for the first time in history.

Similar to BABA, we’ve seen a much-needed retracement over the past week that now has NTES testing its rising 20-day moving average. The 50-day and 200-day averages are also ascending below, and confirm buyers control the trends across all time frames. Meanwhile, volume has been benign during the drop as well.

Consider using the high of Thursday and Friday’s trading sessions as the trigger. Pushing above it this week could signal the next upswing has begun. The liquidity in NTES stock options leaves much to be desired, so I suggest sticking with buying the underlying.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

And that brings us to our final top trades idea. Tencent provides a low-cost alternative for readers balking at the high price tag of Alibaba and NetEase. Currently right around $16, TME stock should be cheap enough for anyone to participate. And since it’s a public company still in its infancy (the IPO was in Dec. 2018), it also carries a higher risk/reward profile. Therefore, when the price action looks bullish like now, the potentially explosive upside should work in our favor.

Also, TME stock blasted through long-term resistance near $14 earlier this month amid colossal volume. That said, though, last week’s light volume pullback is just what bulls needed to create a perfect buy-the-dip opportunity. And with the 20-day moving average fast approaching and multiple support zones looming close, I think a bounce is imminent.

So, even though Tencent has listed options, the liquidity outside of the front-month (Aug.) is mediocre. Combine that with the already low price of TME stock, and I’d rather go with a straight stock purchase here. Look for a break above Friday’s high ($15.95) before pulling the trigger.

At the time of this writing, Tyler held bullish positions in BABA stock options.



