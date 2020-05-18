3 Top Stock Trades for the Week Ahead

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Some weeks for stocks reveal little about the underlying strength or weakness of the trend. They are noisy, uneventful and ultimately unhelpful for spectators trying to forecast the market’s next step. Last week was not one of these. On the contrary, we saw a significant rebound after what could have been a deathly blow to the S&P 500‘s recovery. And it has us leaning bullish for this week’s updates to our top stock trades.

The development in question is the double top failure. Tuesday formed an ominous bearish engulfing candle at a critical resistance zone. We then saw downside follow-through on Wednesday and Thursday morning that thrust the market below support. Had the selloff stuck, it would have completed and confirmed the double top pattern, spelling the end of the market’s daily uptrend.

However, it didn’t. Buyers swarmed, and the market zipped higher through the rest of Thursday and Friday. Tack on Monday morning’s solid gap higher at the open on vaccine hopes, and we have a backdrop that demands bullish trade ideas.

That said, here are three of my top setups to watch:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA )

(NASDAQ: ) Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL )

(NASDAQ: ) Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

With all of that in mind, let’s take a closer look.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Electronic Arts (EA)

The novel coronavirus has disrupted business models everywhere, but not video game makers. Quarantines and shelter-in-place orders work to the benefit of companies like Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) for obvious reasons. I like the shares of all three, but EA stock, in particular, has an attractive trade setup right now.

After last month’s breakout, EA spent multiple weeks forming a sideways base. It has allowed the stock to digest gains and set the stage for its next leg higher. The $120 level has stubbornly sat overhead, stuffing multiple rally attempts. If we can push above it, then bull trades have a green light.

The Trade: Buy the July $120/$125 bull call spread for around $2.

Paypal (PYPL)

The recovery off of March’s low in PYPL stock has been stunning. May 6th’s earnings report topped off the rally with a powerful 14% single-session gain. After such a red-hot run, you would think profit-taking might take the stock down a notch or two as traders happily ring the register. However, the stock hasn’t budged an inch.

For six trading sessions, Paypal has shimmied sideways. The neutral action has all taken place within May 7th’s earnings candle, signaling some serious coiling. Monday morning’s gap is pushing the stock outside of the range, officially triggering a breakout.

The Trade: Buy the July $150/$155 bull call spread for $2.25.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Zillow Group (Z)

This month’s earnings doused the Zillow stock recovery with gasoline. Z had already doubled off the lows, but the gains weren’t good enough. Over two days, the stock jumped as much as 32% after its quarterly report amid massive accumulation. The action ever since has been equally bullish.

Spectators reticent to chase this top trades candidate received a second chance last week when the stock pulled back to its breakout point. Not surprisingly, old resistance morphed to a new support zone. Friday’s ramp triggered the beginning of Z stock’s next advance. This morning’s 5% gap is carrying the shares well beyond the ideal entry point, so you have a choice. Either pile in here and hope the momentum carries the stock swiftly to its old highs near $57, or wait and see if we get some selling to return it near $49. That would have been my buy point for the new week.

The Trade: Buy the July $55/$60 bull call spread for around $1.60.

For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here! As of this writing, Tyler didn’t hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.

