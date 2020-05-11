3 Top Stock Trades for the Week Ahead

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stocks are set to open lower this morning but don’t let the sudden bout of weakness fool you. Bulls remain very much alive and well.

Friday’s surge ahead of the weekend topped up another strong showing for equities, particularly in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index. The buying boom made finding top stock trades for bulls a cinch this week.

Though there were many choices in the running, I ultimately focused on companies that are flashing bottoming patterns. The bullish formation has taken on the form of an ascending triangle, complete with higher pivot lows to confirm increased buying aggression.

With that in mind, here are this week’s potential moneymakers:

Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH )

(NASDAQ: ) American International Group (NYSE: AIG )

(NYSE: ) Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Beyond the bullish patterns, with last week’s push, today’s selections sit within a whisker of blasting through critical overhead resistance. And that makes for an easy trade setup to trigger from.

3 Top Stock Trades for the Week: Dish Network (DISH)

Sellers took a wrecking ball to Dish Network shares in March. By the time a bottom was finally found sub-$20, DISH stock had fallen 60%, far outpacing the decline of the S&P 500. Though recovery has been slow and steady, Dish has finally risen to a point where I’d consider trading it.

The trend has finally climbed above the 50-day moving average, for the first time since the plunge began in late-February. It’s also carved out enough higher pivot lows to confirm buyers have wrested control of the short-term trend.

But perhaps the most critical development was last week’s response to the company’s latest earnings report. Rather than getting pulled back into the abyss after releasing underwhelming numbers, the stock held firm, in fact scoring a significant 10% gain on Friday.

This morning’s gap lower is stealing some of those gains, but it’s not enough weakness to invalidate the bullish pattern.

The Trade: Buy DISH over Friday’s high ($25.86). For a stop loss, you could use Friday’s low of $23.69, or the pivot low at $22.59.

American International Group (AIG)

From a charting perspective, AIG stock shares many characteristics with Dish. The trend has stabilized long enough for a base to form.

Friday’s ramp carried AIG back above the 50-day moving average, an important milestone for the stock’s recovery. Many chart watchers won’t buy a stock south of this proverbial line in the sand because that signals a weak trend.

Like DISH, AIG stock responded well despite a dismal earnings report, suggesting that damage was already priced-in and the worst is likely behind the stock.

Most importantly, we have a clear ceiling at $27.75 to build a breakout trade around. And if AIG breaks through that ceiling, there’s plenty of room to run before the next resistance zone comes in to play.

The Trade: Buy AIG over $27.75. For a stop loss, consider using Friday’s low of $25.81 or the pivot low near $23.25.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Casino stocks have found themselves on the wrong side of the social distancing trend. Their share prices were hit much harder than the overall market, showing just how worried investors were over the potential fallout.

But you can’t argue with the improvement we’ve seen in the share price of Las Vegas Sands. April’s earnings were as ugly as you’d expect in this environment, and yet the stock rallied afterward. This bullish behavior supports the theory that LVS stock had fallen enough to price-in the damage on display.

Now, thanks to Friday’s surge, we’re well above the 50-day moving average and flirting with a breakout to a two-month high. With room to run until the 200-day moving average at $58, I like the potential upside here.

This morning’s retreat suggests the stock may need some time before triggering, but if we can push above Friday’s high, then bull trades are worth a shot.

The Trade: Buy LVS stock over Friday’s high of $51.06. Consider Friday’s low of $48.05 or the pivot low of $43.50 as stop loss areas.

