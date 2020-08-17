3 Top Stock Trades for the Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Traders on the Street continue to bet on higher prices, and you can see their optimism in every sector and index chart. The lot of them are firmly fixed in uptrends, giving bears scant technical evidence to support their increasingly precarious position. That said, I’m sticking with what’s been working by suggesting three bullish plays for this week’s edition of our top stock trades.

Rather than go back to the well-known well of tech stocks, we’re venturing off the beaten path to a few industries that have been underrepresented. Metals (industrial, not precious) and energy are starting to percolate. I found the most candidates in the former area, but today’s energy pick is a diamond in the rough that demanded inclusion.

So, without further ado, here are this week’s selections:

Alcoa (NYSE: AA )

(NYSE: ) Nucor (NYSE: NUE )

(NYSE: ) Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

As always, we’ll break down the messages being broadcast on their charts and suggest an options trade to profit. And with all of that in mind, let’s get started.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Alcoa (AA)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Alcoa achieved two milestones this month. First, it hit the +200% mark from its March low. It’s an accomplishment shared by many tech stocks and high fliers, but only a few companies that call the basic materials sector home. Second, AA stock finally climbed to the north side of its 200-day moving average. It’s a momentous occasion in large part because we haven’t been above this critical long-term level since mid-2018.

Heavy volume accompanied the thrust, confirming institutions were wading back into the waters. Last week’s four-bar pullback created a perfect buy-the-dip setup. Ultimately, the clean pattern is the reason why Alcoa made the cut for today’s top stock trades gallery.

The stock is cheap enough to simply buy shares. If you can’t help but take the leveraged route, I like long calls.

The Trade: Buy the stock over Friday’s high ($14.78), or buy the Oct. $13 call for around $2.50.

Nucor (NUE)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Steel stocks don’t have a history of treating bulls very well. They’ve had a few powerful moves over the past decade, but they’ve been so scattered that most traders have ignored the space altogether. Nonetheless, there’s no denying the constructive price action over the past few months. It says something about how widespread market ebullience has become.

A cup-and-handle pattern formed over the past two months in Nucor, and it’s on the cusp of completion. Friday’s jump stood out against the backdrop of the S&P 500, which went nowhere on the session. Prices also established themselves above the 200-day moving average, marking a notable victory for buyers.

Breaking horizontal resistance at $47 will complete and confirm the cup-and-handle pattern signaling a run to $50. Low implied volatility suggests long premium strategies are best here.

The Trade: Buy the Sept. $45/$50 bull call spread for $2.10.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Halliburton (HAL)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Oil services stocks are slowly creeping higher, but none looks better than Halliburton. And while the rest of the industry still languishes below the June high, HAL stock has already risen above it. Along the way, it also pushed above its 200-day moving average. Few energy stocks can say this. That said, relative strength like this deserves rewarding and makes Halliburton my go-to trade idea if you are looking at increasing exposure to oil-related equities.

The slightly above-average volume accompanying last week’s rally confirms buyers are in control. Friday saw HAL stock open lower, but rally back to close at the high of the day. That’s the type of snap-back action that signals bulls are still lurking beneath the surface.

Moreover, like Alcoa, Halliburton shares are cheap enough to make purchasing stock an easy choice. Implied volatility is in the basement at the 7th percentile, though, so you could buy calls if you want a more leveraged play.

The Trade: Buy HAL stock over Friday’s high ($16.66), or Buy the Oct. $15 call for around $2.40.

For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here! At the time of this writing, Tyler didn’t hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.

