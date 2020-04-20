3 Top Stock Trades for the Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Economic activity has ground to a halt, and governments everywhere are turning to the mighty printing press to provide life support. Not to be outdone, the Federal Reserve has announced trillion-dollar-plus plans of its own to help keep the banking system running smoothly. Gold bugs are quick to point out the unprecedented influx of greenbacks suggests inflation is on the horizon, and gold stocks are a no-brainer buy.

There’s no doubt the price action in anything related to the yellow metal has been booming. But buying now doesn’t mean you’re chasing. Gold prices put in a clean four-day pullback last week, carrying the shiny stuff to a potential support level near the rising 20-day moving average.

That’s what caught my eye and serves as the catalyst for this week’s focus on precious metals. Although there are a variety of ways to get exposure, today we’re focusing on the following tickers:

Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX )

(NYSEARCA: ) Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM )

(NYSE: ) Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

The signals for all three point to higher prices on the horizon. Let’s take a closer look.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

As the name of the exchange-traded fund states, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF tracks the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. It offers a diversified path for exposure to remove the risk that one bad actor upends your entire bet. There are approximately 50 holdings in the fund.

GDX pushed to a seven-year high last week before pausing into the weekend. The rally marks a quick turnaround after the fund succumbed to the widespread liquidation wave that impacted all risk assets. It’s entering the new week with a high base pattern forming above all major moving averages.

The low price tag combines perfectly with the current high levels of implied volatility to create a compelling naked put opportunity.

The Trade: Sell the May $30 put for around $2.

Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Newmont is one of the largest players in the industry and counts itself as the top holding in GDX. Its higher volatility is counterbalanced by the chance for bigger profits. Last week’s breakout carried the gold stock to fresh eight-year highs. If that wasn’t bullish enough, it also broke out of a four-year base, marking an extreme change in the trajectory of its weekly trend.

Accumulation days are multiplying to confirm big buyers wading in. Last week’s chop took on the form of a high base (just like the sector ETF) and created a low-risk breakout trade over $61.53.

Implied volatility is high enough to make bull put spreads a good deal.

The Trade: Sell the May $60/$55 bull put spread for around $2.05.

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Barrick Gold rounds out today’s trio of gold stocks to buy. After NEM, it’s the second-largest holding in the Gold Miners ETF. It boasts a high correlation to Newmont and thus carries a similar chart. The primary difference is the distance between both stocks and their all-time highs.

While NEM stock is fast approaching its peak, GOLD remains a far way off. But Barrick did just complete a major bottoming pattern and looks compelling on the weekly and monthly time frames. The next resistance zone isn’t until $31, giving the stock another 26% or so in upside.

Volume swelled during last week’s rally, lending credibility to the breakout bid. Tack on the massive momentum surge and I see no reason why we shouldn’t bet on buyers here. GOLD is cheap enough, and options premiums pumped enough to make naked puts a great strategy.

The low margin requirement translates into a high return on investment.

The Trade: Sell the May $24 puts for around $1.40.

