Stocks ended the holiday-shortened week on a high note, closing out their best weekly gain in decades. Despite the optimism, however, the S&P 500’s technicals remain mixed, making it challenging to forecast direction. Rather than leaning heavily into one camp, today’s gallery of top stock trades offers something for everyone.

By creating a diversified list of trades, we increase the likelihood that one of the picks thrives. It doesn’t matter if the market rally continues or if it finally succumbs to gravity. These picks give you a way to capitalize either way.

We even have a volatility-based trade that will provide profits if outsized moves continue. Here are the tickers we’re focusing on:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM )

(NASDAQ: ) Chevron (NYSE: CVX )

(NYSE: ) Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Let’s take a closer look at how bulls, bears, and volatility lovers can position themselves into the new week with the following top stock trades.

3 Top Stock Trades for the Week: Zoom Video (ZM)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Zoom Video Communications is making a repeat appearance on our top stock trades list. If anything, I like it even better this week for a few reasons. First, despite multiple intraday drops, buyers kept buying the dip. ZM stock successfully tested the rising 50-day moving average twice over the past week, allowing its longer-term uptrend to remain intact.

The long-term ramifications of privacy concerns surrounding the company remain to be seen. For now, the stock price has stabilized, suggesting the selling pressure from the bad news has abated. With support looming close and plenty of room to run until resistance comes into play, this is a tempting low risk/high reward setup.

At 104%, the implied volatility for ZM stock options is sky-high. Bull put spreads are a logical way to capitalize.

The Trade: Sell the May $95/$90 bull put spreads for around 80 cents.

Chevron (CVX)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Fueled by stabilizing oil prices and the improving backdrop for equities, oil stocks have enjoyed a sharp rebound off the lows. For example, Chevron has gained 63% over the past three weeks. However, Friday’s 7.5% slide in crude oil is a reminder that the recovery will be rocky. Setbacks and false starts will likely interrupt oil stock’s attempts to return to their former heights.

For its part, CVX stock is pushing into a price level that is likely to impede the rise. The $90 zone hosts a prior pivot low, an unfilled gap, and the descending 50-day moving average. This confluence of potential resistance makes it a perfect spot to deploy bear trades.

I prefer put vertical spreads over long puts to reduce the cost. We’ll use out-of-the-money options to cheapen the trade further.

The Trade: Buy the June $75/$70 bear put spread for around $1.40.

Boeing (BA)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Boeing’s fall from grace has delivered untold pain to shareholders. The speed and magnitude of its descent have undoubtedly shaken even the most hardcore holders. It’s been one of the most volatile stocks in the S&P 500, generating huge dips and rips. Since last month’s 100% rebound on bailout hopes, BA stock has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern.

The setup reflects a compression in volatility. As the triangle’s apex approaches, we should get a breakout or resolution of the stalemate. Picture the stock as a coiled spring. It’s building up energy for the eventual break. And that’s what has me eyeing a long volatility trade. Rather than betting on the direction of the move, we can simply position ourselves to profit if it moves a lot in one direction or the other.

The strategy is known as an inverted condor and consists of buying an out-of-the-money bull call and bear put spread.

The Trade: Buy the May $180/$200 bull call spread and the May $120/$100 bear put spread for a total debit of $8.40.

If BA stock pushes above $200 or below $100 by expiration, you will make $11.60. The max loss is $8.40 and will be lost if BA remains between $120 and $180. I suggest taking partial profits on a push to $100 or $200.

