3 Top Small-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Risk-loving investors, who give precedence to capital appreciation along with dividend payouts, may consider small-cap blend mutual funds to derive healthy returns. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks that are projected to rise over the long term.

Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Also, due to their less international exposure, small-cap funds offer higher protection than their large and mid-cap counterparts in any global downturn.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked, small-cap growth mutual funds, namely Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund AASMX,Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund DSCPX, and Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund Class A OSCAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap blend funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of small U.S. companies that have market capitalizations equivalent to those companies that are included on the Russell 2000 Index and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. AASMX also invests in smaller companies with market capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fundhas three-year annualized returns of 14.0%. As of the end of April 2022, AASMX had 89 issues and invested 3.60% of its net assets in Lantheus Holding Incorporated.

Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small capitalization companies, which its advisor believes have the potential for significant capital appreciation. DSCPX also invests inshares of registered investment companies that invest primarily in stocks of small-cap companies.

Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.7%. DSCPX has an expense ratio of 0.97% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in small-cap stocks of companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. OSCAX advisors can also invest in other types of securities that are consistent with its investment objective.

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 11.7%. Adam Weiner has been one of the fund managers of OSCAX since May 2013.

