3 Top Robinhood Stocks to Buy in This Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

Warren Buffett once said, "When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble." That's easy advice to follow when you know the gold is pouring down. The problem is that often, investors don't realize that it's raining gold; they just see a storm.

I suspect that the current market will be recognized as a raining-gold period, in retrospect. And there are plenty of stocks for which investors might one day wish they'd held out the buckets.

That list includes several of the most popular stocks on Robinhood's trading platform. Here are three top Robinhood stocks to buy during this potentially once-in-a-decade opportunity.

1. Amazon

When is the last time Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was available at a 50% discount from its previous high? You'd have to go back to the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. But Amazon delivered ginormous gains afterward. I think the third-most-popular stock on Robinhood will be a big winner after this steep sell-off, too.

Now, as was the case 14 years ago, many investors are focusing too heavily on the short-term challenges for Amazon than they are on the company's long-term prospects. Sure, Amazon's growth has slowed down. It's losing money and generating negative free cash flow.

However, all of this should only be temporary problems. Amazon's biggest issues are inflation and heavy spending. The company is already taking steps to cut costs, and inflation will come down eventually. There are some hints that the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes are already working.

E-commerce has plenty of growth left. Cloud hosting has even more room to run. Amazon reigns as the leader in both markets. It also has new opportunities in healthcare, self-driving cars, and more. Now is a great time to back up the truck and load up on Amazon stock.

2. Disney

Disney (NYSE: DIS) ranks No. 8 on Robinhood's "100 Most Popular" list. It's probably not the most beloved stock these days, though, with shares sinking 40% year to date.

However, Disney shares something in common with Amazon. The last time the entertainment stock was down this much was during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. Don't count the House of Mouse out just yet.

Disney now has new-yet-old management with the return of Bob Iger as CEO. Iger knows the company well. He understands the markets in which Disney operates and has a proven track record of success.

I think that many investors are underappreciating Disney's growth prospects over the next few years and certainly over the next decade and beyond. Some just might kick themselves in the not-too-distant future for not buying the stock at the current price.

3. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) will probably be the most controversial of these picks. The stock has plunged more than 65% this year. It's never been down this much since going public (as Facebook) back in 2012.

Despite its horrendous performance in 2022, Meta remains in the top 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood. Some investors think the company's massive metaverse bet could pay off in a huge way down the road. Others view Meta as attractively valued with its core social media business.

I believe that NYU finance professor Aswath Damodaran has the right idea about Meta. Damodaran is an acclaimed stock-valuation expert. He thinks that there's nothing but upside potential for Meta stock.

Meta should have an excellent opportunity to monetize WhatsApp, its messaging app with over 2 billion daily users. Facebook's advertising business could pick up with the popularity of Reels' short-form videos.

And maybe, just maybe, the metaverse will live up to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision. If that happens, now won't be just a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity with the stock -- it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.