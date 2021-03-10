3 Top Robinhood Stocks to Buy in March

The market for growth stocks snapped back in a hurry on Tuesday, and now might be a good time to check in on what the online investing community Robinhood is doing. The commission-free trading platform perpetually updates its list of the top 100 investments among its members, and that's your ticket to figuring out where market money is going.

I'm not a fan of a lot of the most popular stocks on Robinhood, but I also see a lot of high-octane stocks with strong near-term catalysts to keep moving higher. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are three names on that list of 100 widely owned investments on Robinhood that are worth buying this month.

1. DraftKings

How much do you want to bet that DraftKings will have an expanding role in the realm of sports wagering? DraftKings is already a force with its namesake fantasy sports platform, but it's now striking non-stop deals that will improve the visibility of its fantasy gaming options as well as its online sportsbook that brings more conventional gambling to the table. Just this month alone we've seen deals with the UFC MMA organization and the country's second largest satellite television provider announced.

We're just two weeks removed from the latest DraftKings blowout report. Revenue skyrocketed 146% in its most recent quarter. There are now 1.5 million monthly unique players on the namesake platform, 44% more than it was drawing a year earlier. The juicier metric is that average revenue per player is up 55% over the past year.

2. Sirius XM

There are a lot of explanations for why gas prices are spiking these days, but an obvious catalyst is that we're driving more again. With more than 60% of the country's adult population already starting the vaccination process we're starting to go out again, and Sirius XM is happy about that.

Sirius XM may have fallen out of favor with investors last year, but 2020 wasn't a total dud. It increased its self-pay subscriber count by 909,000, doing so with its fourth consecutive year of improving churn. These are surprising achievements for a company that should've experienced a wave of cancelations when folks weren't putting time in their cars where satellite radio is largely consumed.

Revenue grew a mere 3% in 2020, but generating positive top-line results is impressive with ad revenue declining at Pandora last year. Adjusted net income grew even faster, and Sirius XM initiated its largest dividend increase since its began quarterly distributions five years ago. Sirius XM is beating the odds, even if the media stock is trading lower for the second year in a row after a whopping 11 consecutive years of delivering positive returns.

3. FuboTV

Live TV streaming is a booming market in the cord-cutting revolution. It was a non-existent niche a couple of years ago, and now more than 12 million homes in this country rely on a next-gen digital version of the cable or satellite television service they're leaving behind. FuboTV is small player in this market with just 547,880 premium subscribers, but it's growing quickly.

Revenue soared 98% in last week's quarterly report, fueled by a 73% increase in accounts stacked on top of a 17% uptick in average revenue per user. FuboTV is growing just fine right now, and it's a marketer's dream with ad revenue per user skyrocketing 52% higher over the past year.

It's also got some DraftKings-esque ambitions after a pair of acquisitions. It expects to roll out a fantasy sports gaming platform for its subscribers this summer, followed by actual online sportsbook functionality before the end of the year.

Robinhood investors love DraftKings, Sirius XM, and fuboTV, and I can't say I blame them. I own all three stocks, too.

